Highlights Southampton's academy produces successful players, but not all deals work out, as seen with Thierry Small's exit.

Small excelled at Everton but struggled at Southampton, making only one appearance before being loaned out.

Despite challenges at previous clubs, Small has potential to revive his career at Charlton Athletic in League One.

Southampton are renowned in England for their academy.

They have produced a number of players who have gone on to be very successful elsewhere, including the likes of Theo Walcott and Gareth Bale.

There are players in recent years who have come through and become icons of the club, none more so than James Ward-Prowse.

Saints have tried to go back to bringing through young players by signing some of the most highly-rated youngsters from other big clubs in the country and abroad.

But despite the club's reputation for developing up-and-coming talent, not every deal can work out and a prime example of this is Thierry Small.

Small looked a prospect upon Saints move

Small started his youth career at West Bromwich Albion, before making the move to Everton at the age of 11.

The left-back was regarded highly at Goodison Park and that was shown as he became the youngest player to play for Everton in their history.

He broke the record held by Jose Baxter by 15 days, coming on for his debut at the age of 16 years and 176 days. He came on as a late substitute in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup in January 2021.

However, he left Everton in the summer, after he feared he would not get any game time in the first team under Carlo Ancelotti, as they had Lucas Digne and Niels Nkounkou ahead of him in the pecking order.

Leaving as a free agent, many top clubs were interested in signing him. Manchester United and Arsenal were the two main teams reported at the time to be looking to sign Small.

But Small would then go on to sign for Southampton in August 2021, who were then in the Premier League. The fee was settled by a tribunal.

After leaving Everton due to a potential lack of game time, it was made clear by Ralph Hassenhuttl that Small was part of his plans.

When Small signed, Hassenhuttl said: “We have already signed a player this summer with good experience at left-back in Romain Perraud, and Thierry’s arrival now gives us a very good balance and a strong additional option in that position, and this is encouraging that we now have this on both sides of our defence.”

The move looked set up to be a great one for both parties, with Small getting the regular play time he desired, and Saints getting a left back who could become a key player for them in the future.

His career at St Mary’s did not work out

Sadly, Small’s Saints career did not end the way both would have liked.

Despite the promise of regular football, Small would only make one appearance for the club, playing in the FA Cup against Coventry City in February 2022.

He then joined Port Vale on loan for the first half of the 22/23 campaign, but only made four appearances for the club in League One.

He then spent the second half of that season in Scotland with St Mirren, making 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, starting seven of those. His spell was marred by two red cards in his last four appearances.

Despite a sour end to his time in Scotland, he would end up rejoining the club on loan once again in the first half of this season. His game time was unfortunately more limited, making just five appearances in the league for the club.

Thierry Small career appearances (all competitions, as of 19/02/24, as per FotMob) Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 Charlton 1 1 0 23/24 St Mirren 6 0 0 22/23 St Mirren 15 0 1 22/23 Port Vale 8 0 0 21/22 Southampton 1 0 0 20/21 Everton 1 0 0

His loan move came to an end last month, and his contract was ended by mutual termination. This allowed him to join Charlton Athletic in League One on a deal until the end of the season, with an option of a further year.

Now 19, Small still has plenty of time to become the player that many thought he would be at Saints a few years ago.

Not good enough for Southampton though, it will be interesting to see if he kicks on at Charlton and revitalises what looked to be a promising career.