Thierry Small has revealed a fresh admission on Charlton Athletic's promotion ambitions, and it may just be of interest to Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers in the race for Championship football next term.

Charlton endured a mixed start to the current campaign, prompting scrutiny and pressure towards manager Nathan Jones. However, the Welshman has turned it around admirably to lead the Addicks up the third-tier table in 2025 and into promotion contention.

The South London outfit have lost just one of their last 12 fixtures - a slender 1-0 defeat away to runaway league leaders Birmingham City in February - and now find themselves in fourth, just five points shy of second-placed Wycombe.

EFL League One top-six standings, as of March 14 Position Club P GD Pts 1st Birmingham City 35 +35 82 2nd Wycombe Wanderers 35 +28 68 3rd Wrexham AFC 36 +20 68 4th Charlton Athletic 36 +16 63 5th Stockport County 36 +18 62 6th Bolton Wanderers 36 +5 60

Charlton have picked up crucial results as of late, claiming a 0-0 draw with fifth-placed Stockport County over the weekend before returning to winning ways by beating Crawley Town away from home on Tuesday night ahead of Saturday's home clash against Wigan Athletic.

Jones' side are full of confidence at the minute and are threatening to usurp both Wycombe and Wrexham in the race for the second automatic promotion spot alongside Blues.

Thierry Small's Charlton Athletic promotion admission amid Wycombe, Wrexham chase

It could be easy to get carried away, but Small has insisted Charlton are not even focusing on the league table and are trying to "stay humble" instead.

Small and Charlton have shown an ability to, as the 20-year-old puts it, "thrive under pressure" - Charlton capitalised on their game in hand over the team's promotion rivals by winning 1-0 at Crawley, while Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers both suffered midweek defeats to Reading and Bristol Rovers respectively.

It could be of interest to Wycombe and Wrexham, then, that Charlton are displaying such level-headedness at a dramatic stage of the season where the pressure is always amplified. They will both hope Charlton are knocked off their perch before long, but the Addicks are showing no sign of slowing down as they continue to put the pressure on their rivals.

Following the win over Crawley, Small, who scored the game's only goal after 37 minutes, told the South London Press: "We’re not looking at the table. We’re trying to stay humble.

"Whatever happens at the end of the season, happens.

“We’re trying to get promoted. Top two or play-offs, we’re trying to do it either way.We have to try and keep it up.

"The confidence is high. We know we’re good players and we know we’re a good team. We have a good manager helping us.

"We have to try every game to get three points. Every game is a cup final.

"We all understood that it [the Crawley fixture] was a big opportunity but we’re a team that thrives under pressure.

"Every game until the end of the season is a pressurised game. We have to find a way to make it three points - that’s the most important thing. We knew that after getting a point at Stockport (on Saturday) that we needed to get three points today to make it (Stockport) a good point.

"Credit to the lads for a great shift. Crawley are in a position where they have to stay up in the league - it was never going to be easy coming here.

"We did well to nullify their threats and deal with the madness. It was a good three points."

Thierry Small's 24/25 form for Charlton Athletic

Small was instrumental in Charlton's latest victory over Crawley and has certainly made a strong contribution to the side's upturn in form over the last few months.

The former Everton and Southampton prospect is enjoying a fine first full season at the Valley after joining from the Saints last February. 24 of his 31 league appearances have been starts and Small, who has filled in as a wing-back and winger this term, is crucial to Jones' direct transitional style with his versatility and dynamism out wide.

Small has returned two goals and an assist for Charlton in League One and looks to have a big future in the game, still aged just 20.