‘Thierry Henry of the third division’ – These Sheff Wed fans react to transfer arrival

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal on a loan deal for the rest of the season.
The Owls are looking to achieve a play-off spot this season in Sky Bet League One, and will be hoping the young Gunners player can help them achieve exactly that.
Indeed, Darren Moore has sought to use the loan market a fair bit during his time at the club already, and this is the latest example of that.
A player who could potentially have a productive six months or so at the club, Owls fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the signing now that it has all been confirmed.
Let’s take a look at what they make of the arrival…
the thierry henry of the 3rd division @st3phensays
— Darryl Green (@Darrylg83) January 25, 2022
Lad looks buzzing! A big warm wednesday welcome
— Belly (@belly_eighty5) January 25, 2022
Good luck 🦉🦉🦉
— ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) January 25, 2022
Reyt signing that
— Harry Lister (@HarryLister13) January 25, 2022
Hi Tyreece can you defend crosses?
— Daniel (@owlsdc) January 25, 2022
Welcome to the massive
— ED14 (@ED6ixx) January 25, 2022
Happy with this 🙌🔵⚪️
— Spike 💙 (@ikeiscool1986) January 25, 2022
Get in wot a baller 🔥💯🦉
— Lucas Elliott (@LucasEl71531617) January 25, 2022
Owls fans will also be hoping that this isn’t their last foray into the window as they look to try and get their squad as strong as possible for the run-in.