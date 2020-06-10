Thibaud Verlinden sends heartwarming Bolton Wanderers message after recent EFL announcement

It’s been a frustrating 2019/20 campaign for Bolton Wanderers, whose off-the-field troubles have had a major impact on their results on the pitch.

The club have recently had it confirmed by the EFL that they have been relegated into the fourth tier of English football, after the majority of League One clubs agreed to curtail the season early.

Keith Hill’s side had previously been sat bottom of the League One table, and were 21 points adrift of safety, so it seemed as though it was only going to be a matter of time before their relegation was mathematically confirmed.

Off-the-field events had meant that the Trotters’ season was called to an abrupt halt, but clubs have now voted in favour of ending the season early, with final standings being determined on a PPG (points per game) basis.

One player that put in some positive performances for the club was Stoke City winger Thibaud Verlinden, who spent the first-half of the season on loan with Bolton.

The 20-year-old made 17 appearances for Ketih Hill’s side, and chipped in with three goals and three assists in all competitions this term.

Verlinden took to Twitter after Bolton’s relegation was confirmed, and labelled it as a ‘sad day’, but was hopeful that the club can see more positive days in the future.

Sad day , hopefully the club gets back soon where it belongs 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/JzIFd40tc5 — Thibaud Verlinden (@ThibaudVerlinde) June 9, 2020

The Verdict:

Bolton fans will be pleased to see Verlinden acknowledging them on such a frustrating day.

It’s been a season to forget for plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters, but they’ll be hoping they can return to the third tier of English football at the very first time of asking.

Verlinden really impressed me out on loan with the Trotters, and I think he’ll soon establish himself as a regular in the Stoke City team after such strong performances.