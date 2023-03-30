Huddersfield Town have been described as "one of the most successful English clubs of all time" on the website of Sacramento Republic FC, another of the teams under the control of prospective new Terriers owner Kevin M. Nagle, which has caught the attention of fans of the Yorkshire club.

Huddersfield confirmed in a statement earlier this week that the American businessman and investor had agreed a deal with Dean Hoyle for a full stake in the Championship outfit. The takeover remains subject to legislative and governance procedures.

A statement on the Sacramento Republic website concerning the deal has got Terriers fans talking due to the description of their club.

Huddersfield are described as having "one of the proudest histories of any club in English football" and being "recognized as one of the most successful English clubs of all time".

They added: "Huddersfield Town was the first to win the English League title three times in a row in 1924, 1925 and 1926. This is a feat that has only been repeated by three other teams; Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

"The club has also won the FA Cup on one occasion, in 1922, and this history serves as an inspiration for the future that supporters can be proud of."

The statement has caught the attention of Huddersfield fans, many of whom are absolutely loving it...