“They’ve tried experience” – Pundit outlines route Middlesbrough should take in their managerial search

Middlesbrough are now looking for a Chris Wilder successor after parting company with the 55-year-old last week.

An opportunity to turn things around and head in a new direction, it remains to be seen what kind of approach will be taken in this situation at hand.

As things stand, Leo Percovich has been tasked with steering the ship on an interim basis and will be eager to impress the Boro hierarchy.

Sharing his thoughts on how he believes Middlesbrough’s managerial search should play out, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, they’ve tried experience, haven’t they? They’ve tried Neil Warnock. They’ve tried Chris Wilder. It hasn’t worked.

“Now, you can’t work in the game for a better Chairman than Steve Gibson. You just can’t. He knows the game of football. He knows what he’s doing. And so, you know, if you criticise him like Chris constantly criticised him in the transfer market, he was always going to lose his job.

“So, now it’s clear to me that Steve Gibson is fed up of putting his hands in his pockets and will now be saying ‘we’ve got this huge setup. We’ve got all these young talented players. I want somebody who’s going to give these guys an opportunity.'”

The verdict

One thing is for sure at the moment, there will be no shortage of applicants for this role, given the fact that it is still an appealing role.

They certainly have a group of players that are capable of thriving in this division, and as Palmer says, Gibson is a footballing man who will be able to play his part in getting things back to the standards they have set.

There are plenty of names who have been associated with the job that would perhaps suit what Middlesbrough need from a manager.

But on the flip side of things, there have been plenty of rumours concerning names that would not advance the club from the point they are at now.