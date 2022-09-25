“They’ve not been playing badly” – Pundit delivers Coventry City expectation

It has been a difficult start to the season for Coventry City both on the pitch and off it, with the Sky Blues currently sitting bottom of the Championship pile.

The Midlands outfit have played up to three games fewer than most of the clubs in the division due to pitch issues after it was used during the Commonwealth Games.

Sitting on three points after their first seven games, they have put in some decent displays but picking up points has been the ultimate issue.

Sharing his thoughts on Coventry’s start and providing his expectation as the season progresses, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: ” I expected Coventry to kick on this season after finishing mid-table last season.

“They’ve got a lot of very good young players. So, I expected them to have a very good season

“I mean, them they started off with a great result up at Sunderland. They’ve not been playing badly, they’ve just not been picking up results you know.

“And, the thing is for Mark Robins and his team is they’ve got three games in hand, so I fully expect them to get back on track.”

The verdict

The off-the-pitch issues have not helped at all thus far but as the likes of Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest have recently shown, a start to the season does not dictate how a season will play out.

As mentioned above, they have put in some strong displays and have deserved to have taken more points than they have done thus far.

This international break represents an opportunity for the Sky Blues to reset and go again, with it seeming like this first victory of the season is around the corner.

They have attacking players who can win football matches with individual ability, they have midfielders who can dictate the pace of the game and they have a defence that can more than hold its own in this division, so, it should not be long until they start climbing the table.