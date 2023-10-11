Highlights Middlesbrough have the option to sign Sam Greenwood permanently for £1.5 million at the end of the season, learning from past loan mistakes.

Greenwood scored his first goal for Middlesbrough in a 4-0 win over Sunderland, showing his potential as an important player for the team.

Middlesbrough's recent form has improved, winning their last four league games and moving up to 16th in the Championship, close to the play-off places.

Middlesbrough hold an option to buy Sam Greenwood on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

According to The Athletic, Boro have agreed a £1.5 million deal with Leeds United as part of their loan agreement for the forward.

Greenwood bagged his first goal for the club at the weekend in a 4-0 win over rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

His second half strike opened the floodgates for Michael Carrick’s side, as they stormed to an emphatic victory going into the October international break.

Carrick will be hoping that this is just the beginning of his rise in importance to the Boro side as they look to bridge the gap to the likes of Sunderland inside the play-off places.

Should Middlesbrough sign Sam Greenwood on a permanent basis?

Carlton Palmer believes that the £1.5 million option to make the deal permanent is a sign of the club learning from its past mistakes.

However, he is unsure whether Boro should trigger the deal yet or not, instead suggesting that they should wait until the end of the campaign to make a decision.

“Middlesbrough do have an option to sign Sam Greenwood from Leeds United for £1.5 million at the end of the season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think they’ve learned from previous seasons where they take players on loan from other clubs, they give the players the platform, they excel, and then they have no chance of signing them.

“Case examples: Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer.

“By putting in the option to sign the player for an agreed fee, they can assess the player over the course of the season, and if the player does well then there is an agreement to buy already in place.

“It’s too early to say about Greenwood.

“He joined Middlesbrough with a bit of an injury, so he’s taken a bit of time to get up to speed.

“He has started the last two games, and on Saturday scored his first Middlesbrough goal, capping an impressive performance.

“Time will tell over the course of the season.”

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Boro have won their last four league games in a row, which has catapulted the team out of the relegation zone.

Carrick’s side are now 16th in the Championship, just four points adrift of the play-off places, after a poor start to the campaign.

Next up for Middlesbrough is a clash at home to Birmingham City on 21 October.

How has Sam Greenwood fared at Middlesbrough so far?

Greenwood has performed well for Boro in recent weeks, with his form improving as he gets more used to his new surroundings.

He scored a well taken goal at the weekend, showing what he is capable of when in front of goal, against Sunderland.

If he can perform like that consistently then he could prove an important part of the team’s promotion push this year.

Palmer also makes an astute point regarding the option to buy clause, with Boro clearly learning from their mistakes in the past regarding the likes of Giles and Archer, who easily earned Premier League moves off the back of their stints at the Riverside.