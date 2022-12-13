“They’ve got a mixture of everything” – Kevin Phillips makes exciting West Brom promotion claim

West Bromwich Albion have climbed out of the relegation zone following a come-from-behind victory over Sunderland on Monday evening.

On a bitterly cold night on Wearside, the Baggies came from a goal behind thanks to Amad Diallo’s first-half penalty to take all three points back to the Midlands thanks to goals from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike.

It is a result that has taken them all the way up to 17th position in the Championship table, and for recently appointed head coach Carlos Corberan it is a fourth victory in succession, with his only blip coming against Sheffield United on his Baggies debut.

Albion have been high in the expected goals table all season yet have been struggling near the foot of the table, but they now sit just eight points off the play-off spots with still over half of the 2022-23 season to play.

Their odds for promotion have recently been cut due to recent results and ex-Baggies striker Kevin Phillips truly believes that his former side can mount a push for the top six in the second half of the season based on what he’s seen from them under the Spaniard.

“100 per cent,” Phillips told Sky Sports – via BirminghamLive – in regards to West Brom’s chances of a play-off charge.

“I think you’ve seen in the past four performances that they’ve got a mixture of everything.

“They’ve got experience in the squad, they’ve got some youth in there, they’ve got energy, they’ve got people who can score goals, they’ve got people who can create, and now they’ve got a manager that the players believes in, that they’ve bought into – and you can see that in the performances.

“To come to Sunderland, which is a tough place to come and get a result, speaks volumes.

“I think it’s important not to get carried away, because football has a tendency to bite you in the backside pretty quick.

“It’s building blocks, isn’t it? Considering where they were to where they are now and we’re talking about the play-offs… I think we need to calm down a bit!

“But we have to talk about it, and rightly so, because West Brom is a huge club. I know it very well, I played there for two years, and the expectation is they should be challenging for promotion this season.”

The Verdict

It would be no shock to anyone if West Brom were in the top six at the end of the season in May.

Their expected goals tally has been in the promotion places throughout the season, but they have been wasteful in-front of goal and have leaked goals to the opposition at the back.

Neither of those things are really happening anymore though as Corberan and his assistants have helped to shore things up in defence and now they are scoring enough to win matches, so it is a win-win.

There isn’t a massive gap to make up to the top six and there’s plenty of time to do it – there’s no reason that with the squad they’ve got West Brom cannot go and make the play-offs.