Pundit Clinton Morrison has revealed that he believes that Portsmouth have now got a chance of securing a place in the play-offs following the club's latest outing in League One.

Pompey closed the gap between them and the top-six to three points by defeating Forest Green Rovers at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Colby Bishop went close to opening the scoring for Portsmouth in the opening stages of this particular clash as he headed an effort over the bar from Tom Lowery's cross.

Following the break, Pompey scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 51st minute.

Joe Rafferty's delivery was headed home by Owen Dale.

Despite Dale squandering a great opportunity to double his side's advantage, Forest Green were unable to get back into the game as Portsmouth claimed all three points at Fratton Park.

Pompey will be looking to back up this victory by securing positive results over the Easter period.

John Mousinho's outfit are set to take on Milton Keynes Dons on Good Friday before hosting Morecambe on Easter Monday.

What has Morrison said about Portsmouth's play-off chances?

Making reference to Portsmouth's play-off hopes, Morrison has admitted that the club's supporters could end up playing a major role in the quest for success during the remainder of the season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 (as cited by Hampshire Live), Morrison said: "It’s a big win for Portsmouth and they are within a sniff now of the play-offs.

"They’ve got a chance because no one really wants to take that sixth spot at the moment.

"It’s up for grabs so they definitely have got a chance.

"One thing they have got in their favour is their fans play a big part playing at home, their fans are outstanding."

Will Portsmouth secure a play-off place this season?

While it is important to note that Bolton Wanderers (5th), who have amassed three more points than Portsmouth this season, have a game in hand over Mousinho's outfit, there is no reason why the club cannot go on to achieve a top-six finish.

Peterborough United are the team who Portsmouth will be looking to hunt down as they currently occupy the final play-off spot and have played the same number of matches (39).

Set to face two sides over the Easter period who are struggling at the bottom end of League One, Portsmouth will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points.

If they go on to beat MK Dons and Morecambe, Pompey could potentially use the momentum gained from these results to their advantage as the regular season edges closer to reaching a crescendo.