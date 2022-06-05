“They’ve got a chance” – Carlton Palmer assesses likelihood of Coventry City striking deal for Chelsea man

Coventry City will be eager to kick on and progress during the 2022/23 campaign, after a strong 2021/22 season.

The Sky Blues got off to a flying start last time out, keeping pace with the top teams in the division during the early exchanges.

In need of a little more depth so that they can challenge for a top-six spot next season, Coventry are eager to bring Jake Clarke-Salter back to the Coventry Building Society Arena on a permanent basis, although they are expected to face competition in landing his signature.

Speaking to FLW about whether the Sky Blues have a chance in re-signing the 24-year-old, Carlton Palmer said: “He’s enjoyed his time under Mark Robins before and he’s seen a lot of young players there. He’s seen the way the club progressed. So on that basis, of course, they’ve got a chance of re-signing him.

“But again, in this day and age, it’s a lot different now for these players. They govern by money. So, you know, a lot will happen on the clubs that are interested in and financially what is offered.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see who wins the race for the talented central defender, with Sheffield United also in pursuit at present, a club who will be eyeing up automatic promotion once the new season comes around.

A defender who wins the majority of his aerial and defensive duels, he is also an excellent ball carrier whose composure and technical abilities help him meet the modern demands of a centre-back.

The atmosphere that Robins has managed to create at Coventry, and the heightened ambitions going into next season, certainly presents the Midlands club as a favourable destination.

However, competition levels for his signature is likely to increase.