Bristol City had the second longest-serving manager in the entire Championship until Sunday afternoon, which is when they decided to part ways with Nigel Pearson after over two-and-a-half years in charge.

The Robins have not made that push up to the Premier League since their promotion from League One in 2015, staying in the Championship throughout that time, but they were hoping that in time, Pearson would be the man to get them to the upper echelons of English football.

It's not quite happened for the former Leicester City boss though at Ashton Gate, and after a 2-0 defeat in the Severnside Derby against Cardiff on Saturday, the powers-that-be decided that a change in the dugout was needed.

Pearson exits Bristol City with just over a 32 per cent win record, which isn't spectacular, but there has been significant supporter backlash to the decision to part company with the 60-year-old.

What have Bristol City said on Nigel Pearson's sacking?

In an interview with BBC Radio Bristol, Robins chairman Jon Lansdown revealed that the club were not doing as well on the pitch under Pearson as they hoped, hence the decision was made for a fresh start.

"We looked at it, and we're not doing as well as we'd hoped or want to do," Lansdown said.

"You've got a manager going out of contract; you're not performing to where you want to, and I think he would want to be doing better as well, and that's what the decision is based off.

"We've stuck through thick and thin and he's done a really good thing - the academy, he's been really good with the women's team.

"We are in a better place on and off the pitch in that sense from when it started.

"But you've got a three-year contract, a three-year programme, and we're in the last bit of that.

"We're still a top-ten budget in the division, and we've got the facility, and we've got stability; we do give our managers opportunities, and we've got the ability to outperform that budget."

Was it the right decision for Bristol City to sack Nigel Pearson?

EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes that whilst it was probably right for both Bristol City and Pearson to part ways given recent events, the former Swindon and Luton Town striker thinks the veteran manager is a tad unfortunate and has somewhat criticised the hierarchy at Ashton Gate for the way they went about it.

"It feels like the writing was on the wall here," Parkin said on the Championship Check-In podcast.

"The lack of a contract that wasn't forthcoming for Nigel Pearson, the comments recently sound like they've been touting the job and speaking to interested parties or people they were interested in speaking to.

"So, a parting of ways is probably right for Nigel Pearson now, but disappointing in the way it ended really with such bad injuries, such difficulty getting a team good enough really to compete in the Championship out on the pitch.

"Five defeats in his last seven - the results aren't great but I think there's been mitigating circumstances and he can count himself pretty unlucky really."