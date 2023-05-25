Rob Edwards has given his Coventry City verdict ahead of Luton Town’s play-off clash against the Sky Blues this weekend.

The Hatters face Coventry at Wembley Stadium on Saturday for a place in the Premier League next season.

Both clubs have taken a long journey to get to this point, highlighted by their meeting in League Two as recently as 2018.

However, just one club can earn their place in the top flight for next year, joining Burnley and Sheffield United in gaining promotion.

Who will win the Championship play-off final?

Speaking on the Championship play-off final Special, in partnership with Sky Bet, the Luton boss has highlighted the threat that Coventry pose.

A lot of plaudits have been given to standout talents such as Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres during Coventry’s rise to the play-offs.

However, the 40-year-old believes that the rest of the team cannot be underestimated.

He has claimed that Coventry would not have gotten this far if the rest of the squad weren’t also competing at a very high level, which he has warned his players to be wary of.

“We’ll always talk about the main threats of the opposition and how we can then combat that,” said Edwards.

“You’re right that both Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyökeres get a lot of the headlines and the plaudits – rightly so.

“They’ve been outstanding this year.

“I have a lot of time for those two and Mark [Robins] was right about what he said after the game against Sunderland – all of the players have been outstanding, and they are all equally as important because without the other lads being really good – both Gustavo and Viktor couldn’t do what they do.

“There are some players that have the x-factor.

“They can do that little bit of magic which every team needs but they are so well organised, such a hard-working unit and more talented than what people will give them credit for.

“We have to be aware about more than just Gustavo and Viktor, but we also have to give them their dues.”

Can Luton Town earn Premier League promotion?

Luton have never competed in the Premier League, with their last top flight campaign also being the last as the First Division in 1991-92.

Since then, the Hatters have had a lot of ups and downs and even fell out of the Football League.

So their journey to this game has earned a lot of onlookers, with their opponents Coventry in a similar position.

This is a great opportunity to earn promotion to the Premier League and could be one that neither club can afford to miss out on, so this should be a hotly contested final this weekend.