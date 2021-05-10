‘They’ve been in dialogue’ – Ex-Everton man delivers key update on Toffees’ interest in Norwich City star

Everton have been discussing a move for Max Aarons for ‘quite a while’, according to Michael Ball.

Reports from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Toffees are interested in a move for the Norwich City full-back following a wonderful season at Carrow Road in which he played a vital role in helping the club to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether a move will materialise this summer, but according to Everton’s former defender Michael Ball, the club have been put off by the prospect of entering a bidding war for the in-demand starlet.

Speaking to This Is Futbol, Ball said: “I do know Everton have been showing interest for 18 months or so with Max, and I think Norwich, rightly so, are holding out for a maximum fee for him.

“They’ve been in dialogue for quite a while and it looked like it was going to be the obvious choice.

“But with his performances for Norwich, other teams have started to come to the table, and it seems Everton don’t want to be part of a bidding war.”

The verdict

The situation around Max Aarons looks set to rumble on through the summer.

It’s no surprise that the Norwich City starlet is attracting substantial interest and that could be bad news for Everton.

It’s understandable that the Toffees don’t want to get dragged into a bidding war and that’s why they’ll have to tread carefully over the coming weeks.