QPR’s poor run of form in recent weeks has all but ended their hopes of competing for a play-off place this season.

Martí Cifuentes’ side are mid-table, and could even be in danger of sliding down into the relegation fight if they don’t turn around their results quickly.

The London outfit are owned by a trio of businessmen, including Ruben Gnanalingam, Richard Reilly and Amit Bhandia.

They will be hoping that results are improved soon, as they will want to see the club maintain its place in the Championship for at least another year.

QPR's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Stoke City (A) 3-1 loss Leeds United (H) 2-2 Middlesbrough (A) 2-1 loss West Brom (A) 1-0 loss Sheffield United (H) 2-1 loss

QPR ownership claim

When asked whether the club’s owners are in it for the long haul, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir suggested they might not be.

He’s claimed that the silence surrounding the businessmen in recent years is a sign of their dwindling interest and he’s confident that any offer to buy the Hoopes could be accepted.

“I don’t think the club owners have been in it for long haul for a fair while now, not just in recent times,” Moir told Football League World.

“I just think, especially when we’re not doing well, no one comes out and says anything.

“There’s silence from pretty much all of them and I think since the new training ground, when there was serious uproar within the fanbase under Ainsworth, and there’s been times before that, they’ve come out and done interviews, they’ve made fans put their minds at ease — some of them anyway.

“I do believe there’s been rumours of investment coming into the club, and that could be linked with the owners wanting to sell.

“I think if an offer was to come in surely they’d be looking to take it up.”

QPR sale verdict

Moir pointed out what the owners have brought to Loftus Road over the years, but still believes that they should sell now if an offer arrives.

“They’ve bought a new training ground, they’ve renamed parts of the stadium, they’ve done sponsorship deals,” he continued.

“I just think they’ve been here too long, we need a total change at the very, very top to just refresh the whole club and go again.

“Because they’ve been here way too long.

“It doesn’t take long to look at what we’ve achieved, next to nothing, since we’ve come down from the Premier League it’s been dismal really overall.

“It all stems from the top, and with them being so silent all the time, they don’t seem to have the passion they once had for the club anymore.

“I think if I were them I’d be looking to sell, because I can’t see them being here for much longer, it’s been over a decade now.”

QPR are currently 15th in the Championship table with seven games remaining.