‘They’ve been absolutely superb’ – Gary Rowett singles out two Millwall players for praise

Millwall stormed to a 2-0 win over high-flying QPR in midweek and Gary Rowett was quick to heap praise on two players in particular after that victory.

The duo in question was the midfield pairing of Maikel Kieftenbeld and Billy Mitchell.

Both of the players have snuck into the team in recent weeks and put in some solid displays, with no sign of either dropping out of the equation.

Previously, the Lions have gone with a midfield five, with three more central midfielders. Over the last five games or so though, it has been this pair that has been preferred in a midfield four, with just the two of them centrally and the results have paid off, with the club continually sealing the points and the wins.

They’ve won their last two fixtures in the league now and despite several players performing well and helping Millwall to the points, it has been both Kieftenbeld and Mitchell that have singled out for praise from boss Gary Rowett.

Speaking to the South London Press about them, the Lions boss said: “Him [Maikel Kieftenbeld] and Billy Mitchell have been brilliant.

“They’ve been absolutely superb. The intensity they have both played at has been fantastic. They passed the ball really well tonight. To keep two players out like George Evans and George Saville is not easy.

“But at the moment their performances have justified their starting places.”

It seems as though they could be the preferred duo going forward then. Mitchell has played in the second-most league games of any Millwall player so far this season with 28 and has become a real source of consistency and solidity in the centre and Kieftenbeld has managed 20 appearances of his own with 16 starts.

The Verdict

Whilst it isn’t a new thing to see both players featuring in Millwall’s games or starting, they’ve both been entrusted with filling just two central midfield roles recently and it has really paid off.

Gary Rowett is running out of superlatives now to describe Kieftenbeld and Mitchell has been just as solid himself and has perhaps gone under the radar as a solid performer outside of the Den. Supporters of the club though see a player who is regularly working hard for them and doing the business.

Millwall’s fortunes have been on the up recently and they’ll be hoping that can continue too. The entire team has begun to click and have started picking up points and putting in performances that could see them climb the table in the second half of this season.

Whilst a play-off spot might be too far off and too big of an ask, it would be good for supporters to see them surge further up the table and be a lot more solid up until the end of the campaign.