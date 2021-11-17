‘They’re not wrong’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Plymouth chant in FA Cup defeat

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-0 by Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup first round replay last night and one of the chants sung by the Home Park crowd has caused a stir among many Owls supporters.

The two League One sides played out a goalless draw in the original tie at Hillsborough 10 days ago but the Pilgrims dominated from the start in Devon.

Jordan Garrick bagged a goal in each half while Ryan Hardie scored Plymouth’s second and his 12th of the season nine minutes before the break.

It was a comprehensive display from Ryan Lowe’s side, who are flying at the top of League One at the moment, and it seems the Green Army couldn’t resist having a dig at the visitors late on by comparing them to the San Marino side that England beat 10-0 on Monday night.

"San Marino are better than you.." sing the Plymouth fans. Blow the whistle, ref.#SWFC🦉 — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) November 16, 2021

Wednesday, meanwhile, have won just two of their nine games in all competitions – a run that leaves them outside the play-off places and out of the FA Cup.

Last night’s display and their recent poor form must’ve made the 294-mile trip back to Sheffield a bleak one for the travelling Owls fans.

Unsurprisingly, the San Marino chant late on has caused a stir among Wednesday supporters on Twitter as well.

Read their reaction here:

We’d get battered by San Marino! Get it reyt lads 😂😂 https://t.co/ci47A2RVaG — Jake Brown (@_Jakeo93) November 16, 2021

Actually rate this 😂 I also think they would beat us #swfc https://t.co/UoKlpsE3cz — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) November 16, 2021

@swfc keeping Moore this long is exactly what’s wrong with our club. Embarrassing that we can score a goal against Plymouth Argyle in 3 attempts https://t.co/t6NFk4GL8Q — Kieran (@KikoOBrien8) November 16, 2021

Harsh on San Marino https://t.co/782vAIw7nI — Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) November 16, 2021

This club forever finding ways to embarrass us. 😅 https://t.co/16NPcBXVQn — Guesty (@Ryan_Guesty) November 16, 2021