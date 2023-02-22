“They’re not robots” – Tony Mowbray explains logic behind Sunderland player omission at Rotherham

Sunderland suffered their first league defeat on the road since mid-October yesterday evening, with Rotherham United securing a 2-1 victory over the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit eighth in the Championship standings and are a mere point from Watford who are currently in sixth position.

Possessing excellent attacking options and knowing that he has to manage the workload of his players, Mowbray opted to name Patrick Roberts on the bench last night, with the 25-year-old coming on and causing havoc in the final 30 minutes.

Explaining the reasoning behind Roberts’ starting XI omission last night, Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo: “These players are going to get injured unless we’re careful.

“They’re not robots – they can’t play every three days. That would have been seven games in a row for Patrick, playing consecutively every three or four days, so you have to give them a breather.

“Yet you see the impact of a player of his talent when he comes onto the pitch.”

The verdict

Already losing some integral individuals to injury for what remains of this season, Mowbray will be hoping to avoid any further issues like that.

Roberts is enjoying an excellent campaign thus far and is proving to be a real source of creativity with his jinking runs and excellent levels of vision and intelligence.

As Mowbray has alluded to, managing the workload of his players is vital, especially with the Black Cats playing five games in just 14 days.

Opting to give Roberts somewhat of a rest yesterday evening, he will be raring to go come Saturday when the Sky Blues travel to Coventry City.