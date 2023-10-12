Highlights Birmingham City is reportedly targeting four players from Derby County, whom Wayne Rooney managed during his time at the club.

Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs expresses disappointment with the potential signings, believing the club should rely on their scouting network instead.

Rooney's role in player recruitment should be limited, as signing all four players would be excessive and could lead to financial difficulties for the club.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have already been linked with potential new signings following the arrival of Wayne Rooney as manager.

According to Teamtalk, the Blues are eyeing four targets from Derby County ahead of the January transfer window.

The Championship side have set their sights on Louie Sibley, Eiran Cashin, Liam Thompson and Max Bird.

The quartet all worked under Rooney during his time at Pride Park as manager of the Rams.

Now it appears that he is targeting his old club for potential transfer targets as he looks to shape the Birmingham squad to his liking.

Should Birmingham City be targeting a Derby County quartet in January?

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs has expressed his disappointment with being linked to these League One players.

He believes that the club should be relying on their extensive scouting network, whereas these links feel like they are being driven by the club’s new manager instead.

“I’m not so sure, I don’t really know any of them apart from maybe Louie Sibley,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s the type of signing we should be making.

“These are guys playing in League One, they’re not exactly tearing it up, second season in League One as well.

“There’s always some hidden gems, rough diamonds to find, but to be linked with four players from one team just feels a bit excessive.

“It feels a bit like Rooney going to what he knows.

“We’ve got an extensive scouting network, Craig Gardner and his scouting team have done a fantastic job, so personally I’d trust in them to go and find the right players to bring in in January.

“Track record over the last 18 months has been fantastic as well.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Rooney was appointed as Birmingham’s latest manager earlier this week following the decision to part ways with John Eustace.

Eustace was a popular figure among the staff and fans alike at St. Andrew’s after an impressive 15 months in charge of the club.

However, the new owners have decided to go in their own direction following their takeover of the Blues, leading to a change in manager.

Birmingham are sixth in the Championship table going into the October international break.

Rooney’s first game in charge will come on 21 October against Middlesbrough.

How much of a say should Wayne Rooney have in player recruitment?

Rooney didn’t really get the chance to prove his player identification talent during his time at Derby, as the club was unable to sign players for much of his tenure.

However, the club’s scouting network is impressive and a number of exciting signings have been made through their reporting in the last 18 months, so should be leaned on.

While Cashin, Bird, Sibley and Thompson are impressive players, signing all four would be extremely excessive and would indicate Rooney is being given too much say in recruitment.

It’s a positive sign that Birmingham are showing ambition going into the January window, but that money needs to be spent well otherwise the club could end up back in financial difficulty.