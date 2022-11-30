“They’re in control” – Pundit addresses Huddersfield Town player situation amidst Leicester and Nottingham Forest interest

Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are all chasing Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that the Terriers are after a figure around the £10 million mark, with it being the Foxes who are currently leading the race for the 19-year-old.

Camara has started nine times for the Terriers this Championship season, adding a further four appearances from the bench and he has proven to be particularly integral under Mark Fotheringham’s stewardship.

Providing his thoughts on the young midfielder and assessing his Huddersfield Town future, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I think he’s a talented, talented boy.

“There’s a lot of clubs that are looking at him. You know, I think Huddersfield are in control of the situation. They put a valuation of 10 million on him and they’ve got him under contract till the summer of 2024.

“So, they’re in control of the situation as regards to that, but with the position that they’re in, it’s a difficult one would they let him go for a smaller fee if they were able to loan him immediately back.”

The verdict

As Palmer says here, Huddersfield are currently in control of this situation and it is likely that if a deal was to be made, it would be on their terms.

However, with the Terriers facing the possibility of relegation, this would likely impact the valuation that other clubs would have on the talented midfielder.

Proving to be an important part of the team in an improved Huddersfield side since the appointment of Fotheringham, it will be interesting to see if anything happens when the January transfer window opens.

If nothing was to surface in the upcoming transfer window, then it will likely be a situation that is revisited in the summer.