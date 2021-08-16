‘They’re in a win-win situation’ – 25-year-old’s uncertain future at Fulham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was reintroduced to the Fulham first team as a second half substitute against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Marco Silva has recently made it public that he wants to keep the services of the 25-year-old amidst links with a move back to the Premier League.

The Cottagers have an esteemed midfield contingent as it is with Jean-Michael Seri returning to the club and the likes of Josh Onomah, Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed providing competition for places. However none boast the ceiling of Anguissa who is arguably a top half Premier League midfielder when onsong.

With just over two weeks left in the transfer window, there would be time for Fulham to reinvest a potential incoming transfer fee for the Cameroonian, especially if he is not motivated to see out a season in the Championship with the Cottagers.

Sometimes it only takes one bad attitude or personality to spoil the broth on the pitch or in the dressing room and eradicating that risk could be a sensible move for Fulham to make.

Here, we get the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether Fulham should keep or sell Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa…

Adam Jones

This is the million-dollar question.

It’s a big if, but if he changes his mind about wanting to leave Craven Cottage between now and the end of the window, they should definitely look to keep him.

In the short-term, Anguissa would be vital in getting Fulham back to the Premier League as someone who is way too good for the second tier.

And in the longer-term, he would be an established Premier League-quality option the Cottagers could utilise and considering he still has two years left on his current deal, with the club holding the option to triggering a one-year extension, there’s no rush to sell him just yet.

However, there’s no point keep an unhappy Anguissa in West London if he wants to leave – and they could easily utilise the money generated from his sale to invest in multiple areas of their squad.

These funds could be the key to securing automatic promotion, so they’re in a win-win situation here. They either get to keep a world-class player on their books or receive a sizeable sum of money for his services.

The player’s mindset will depend on whether they should retain him or cash in.

Ned Holmes

There’s no denying that having Zambo Anguissa in the squad improves Marco Silva’s options but if he doesn’t want to be there, there is no point keeping hold of the midfielder.

The 25-year-old really impressed me last season but it seems there are question marks over whether he wants to be at Fulham now they’re a Championship side.

It’s simple really, if he doesn’t want to be there and there is an agreeable offer for him – either on loan or permanently – then it would be best for the West London club to move him on.

Keeping him when he wants to leave would be a mistake as the midfielder is unlikely to be effective on the pitch and may cause issues to the dressing room atmosphere.

It’s worth remembering, however, that he’s an asset and one that shouldn’t be offloaded without proper compensation.

George Harbey

I think Fulham should steer clear to be honest.

Anguissa may have impressed in the Premier League and is much better than the Championship, but if he doesn’t want to play in the second tier than his attitude should be questioned.

He is likely to be on big wages, and maybe getting him off the books and selling him for a big fee would be exactly what Fulham need as they look to return to the top-flight as soon as possible.

Financially it makes sense, and Anguissa would also be getting a move back to the Premier League most probably.

It would suit both parties.

