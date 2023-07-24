Carlton Palmer has issued his prediction for West Brom’s upcoming Championship campaign.

The Baggies came within three points of the play-off places last year, falling just short of a top six finish.

Carlos Corberan earned a lot of plaudits for the role he played in turning things around at the Hawthorns following his mid-season appointment.

The Spaniard took over the team following the dismissal of Steve Bruce, with the team fighting in the relegation battle at that stage of the term.

But the former Huddersfield Town boss led the team to a ninth place finish, earning impressive results along the way.

Can West Brom compete for promotion next season?

This had raised optimism around the club that a promotion push could be on the cards this season, but off-field issues have perhaps hampered expectations.

Carlton Palmer has highlighted the sale of Dara O’Shea to Burnley as a sign of the club’s poor financial position.

The 57-year-old believes this could hold the team back from competing for a promotion place over the next 12 months.

“West Bromwich Albion finished last season ninth after an initial impressive run under new manager Carlos Corberan,” Palmer told Football League World.

“To protect themselves, West Brom gave Carlos a new contract.

“This coincided with a bad run in form and saw them fall away from the play-off situation.

“West Brom are having to sell players to balance the books, they’re having to sell their best players, they’ve had to sell the centre back, young Irish international to Burnley.

“But they have some talented players and a good coach, so I expect them to be around eighth, maybe ninth, in the division come the end of next season.”

West Brom get their season underway on 5 August with a clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Corberan’s side will be hopeful of getting off to a better start than last year, in which Bruce led the team towards a relegation battle prior to his dismissal.

The lack of summer signings so far this transfer window may be cause for concern for some people, but the club still has several weeks left before the August deadline to make some additions to the squad.

O’Shea remains the only major departure from the team, signing for Burnley in a £7 million deal early in the window.

What can we expect from West Brom next season?

Given the squad currently looks much like it did last season, West Brom don’t stand out as a surprise package just yet.

Corberan is a good coach and having a pre-season with the squad will help get his tactical ideas better across than before.

But signings are needed if they are to make the jump into the top six, all things considered.

The financial issues at the club are currently holding the team back from being able to make any progress on the pitch.

Losing O’Shea is a big blow given how important he was to the side, and that this money hasn’t yet been reinvested back into the first team is a cause for concern for Albion’s promotion chances.