The former Newcastle United forward has endured a tough time in Staffordshire, scoring just three times in 50 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the 34-year-old is a wanted man. According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Charlton, Barnsley, Derby County, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday are already showing interest.

Having scored 62 Championship goals in 145 games, it's easy to see why the former Newcastle striker has plenty of suitors.

Carlton Palmer: Derby County a good fit for Dwight Gayle

Talking exclusively to Football League World, former England international, Carlton Palmer, believes Derby County would be the best fit for Gayle as Paul Warne's striker hunt continues.

"Former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is a free agent after terminating his Stoke City contract on deadline day. The 34-year-old joined The Potters from Newcastle in the summer of 2022 and struggled to perform having scored just three times in 50 appearances," said Palmer.

Dwight Gayle career statistics, as per transfermarkt League Goals Assists Premier League 26 7 Championship 62 21 League Two 7 2

"Although things have not worked out for Dwight at Stoke, he's proven in the past he can score goals at Championship level.

"A host of clubs are interested in acquiring his signature, in League One and the Championship. Those clubs include the likes of Barnsley, Charlton, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday."

He added: "I think we can rule Ipswich out now, knowing that they have secured the services of Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi. Sheffield Wednesday are still in the hunt for another striker after enquiring and pursuing new Blackburn Rovers signing Duncan McGuire.

"Charlton signed Freddie Ladapo on loan but are currently without a manager so I think Derby could be a fair shout. They're desperate to bring in a striker. They failed in their attempts to sign Wednesday's Michael Smith and Lee Gregory. Gayle could be the answer on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

"Given his goalscoring record in the Championship, you would think he would get a hatful of goals in League One like McGoldrick has done previously for Derby County."

Derby County desperate to sign striker

After failing to land another centre forward, Warne has no option but to delve into the free agent market.

Gayle hasn't scored this season and is well into the latter stages of his career. Any move for the 34-year-old would be a desperate one.

Perhaps on a short-term contract, a move makes sense. But anything longer term would be a reckless move from the board in the East Midlands.

If Derby were to get promoted, having older players on longer-term deals could prove troublesome - and leave Warne with little room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

But, with Conor Washington only just back in training after a serious ankle injury and Martyn Waghorn out, another forward is almost non-negotiable.

With Portsmouth and Bolton strengthening during the January window, Derby firming up their interest in Gayle is certainly one to keep an eye on - especially if The Rams wish to remain amongst the automatic promotion conversation.