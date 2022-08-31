“They’re both Championship players” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on influential Sheffield Wednesday duo

Sheffield Wednesday netted five without reply at home to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, sending a statement as they continue a positive start to the new campaign.

The objective is ultimately promotion this season after missing out via the play-offs last time out, with the 2022/23 campaign starting on a bright note.

Whilst it was an excellent performance all across the pitch at the weekend, it was Barry Bannan and Josh Windass who particularly shone.

Sharing his thoughts on the pair, after Saturday’s victory and in a general sense too, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “They’re both Championship players, you know, they’re head and shoulders above League One.

“Barry’s been a very consistent high-performer since he joined Sheffield Wednesday. He’s been arguably Sheffield Wednesday’s best player season upon season.

“Josh is a very good player, Championship player. Arguably, if Josh was fit last season, I think that Sheffield Wednesday go up automatically.

“He’s got that spite about him Josh as well. He’s a good player, talented player, but he’s also got that spite and that will to win and you need players like that in your side.”

The verdict

With great players come great expectations and that is exactly the case at Hillsborough this season, especially after narrowly missing out on promotion last time around.

Bolstering the competition levels within the squad during the summer, Sheffield Wednesday now seem in an even better position to secure a Championship return.

Should Windass and Bannan remain fit for what remains of this season, they have an excellent chance of being successful, with the two forming an excellent partnership too.

Not only are they Championship-standard players, but they are also two individuals that have stood out in the second-tier very recently.