“They’d certainly give Saints and Bournemouth a run for their money” – Would Burnley stay up in the current Premier League? The verdict

Burnley look well on course for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Vincent Kompany’s men ate 15 points clear of third placed Middlesbrough and it now appears to be a matter of when and not if, they get promoted.

But we want to know, do you think Burnley would stay up in the current Premier League?

We discuss….

Billy Mulley

I think this current Burnley squad would have an excellent chance to stay up in the Premier League.

When you consider how dominant they have been in the second tier this season and the fact that Vincent Kompany is in the infancy of his Burnley tenure, then you cannot help but feel excited about what the future may hold.

Possessing lots of players of higher level quality, the only potential concern is the youthful nature of the squad, but there are still a few experienced heads with Premier League experience.

I think if you match up the Clarets to the majority of teams currently battling to survive the Premier League drop, that Burnley have the better squad.

I think I would go as far as saying that Burnley look even better than Fulham did last season, and with not too much business, they are flying in the top-flight.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

As great as this Burnley side are in the Championship, I don’t think we should be getting carried away.

We have seen time and time again teams excel in this division and then go on to really struggle in the top flight.

The Premier League is an entirely different beast to the second tier and as such, I do think they would certainly be in and around the relegation zone were they to remain with the exact side they have now.

Fulham are the clear exception to the rule looking back in recent years, but even they, despite being one of the best ever Championship sides, went out and spent a considerable amount of money last summer.

Indeed, without signing the likes of Joao Paulinha, Andreas Pereira, and others, I dare say the Cottagers would be nowhere near where they are in the table at present.

With the above said then, as good as Burnley are at this level, they will certainly need additions to survive in the Premier League.

Sam Rourke

I’d argue they’re better than Southampton and Bournemouth right now.

Burnley have been absolutely fantastic this season under the tutelage of Vincent Kompany and they look like they will win the Championship title at a canter.

The impact Kompany has had since arriving at Turf Moor is evident and they’ve got a really exciting, dynamic team that has shone so far.

Would they stay up in the current Premier League though? They’d have a strong chance.

For me, they’d certainly give Saints and Bournemouth a run for their money in particular however it’s also important to stay somewhat grounded and not get carried away with the Clarets’ season.

The top-flight is of course a whole different beast and Kompany will certainly need to make enhancements in certain areas before embarking on a Premier League campaign,

But right now, I’d give them a serious chance of escaping the drop.