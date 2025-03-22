This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As the end of the season draws closer, teams like Middlesbrough, who face potentially remaining in the same division once again, will begin weighing up what lies ahead for them in the summer.

If Boro do miss out on the play-offs and/or promotion, signals suggest they will have run it very close.

They therefore may need too many improvements to push them into that top bracket in the second tier, and make a proper fist of trying to get into the Premier League.

We asked how our Boro Fan Pundit, Jasper, would use one transfer window wish if it were granted.

Keeping hold of star players is the main aim for Middlesbrough

The Middlesbrough fan kept it simple with the answer, throwing focus on keeping key elements of the squad together, rather than going for an outlandish name.

Speaking to Football League World, Jasper said: “One transfer window wish for the summer that would be great to have is just keeping hold of [Hayden] Hackney and Rav [van den Berg] I think.

“They both offer a lot to us and they're at risk of moving on so if we were able to keep hold of them as our better players in the squad, that would be fantastic.

“I think they're a core part of the squad and next season if we want to target promotion, which we keep saying, we have to keep players like that around.

“They could be part of a huge success story next season if we work over the summer and everything falls into place and we get a bit lucky.

“Especially Hackney. On his day he’s a class above any midfielder in the Championship, really, barring those that have been in the Premier League. When he’s at it, he's really great technically and he just still needs to put it together at times.

“But I think he can do a really good job next season, and same with Rav van den Berg.”

Boro can challenge if they add a few quality names to what they already have

Jasper is right to reinforce the importance of keeping as much of this Boro group together in the summer.

The young core of talent at the Riverside Stadium is astounding already and, given the time to gel and develop together, they could have a real squad on their hands.

Jasper singled out defender Rav van den Berg – at 20 years old, is already proving to be an assured presence in the backline – and Hayden Hackey, 22, who has been a vital presence in the centre of Michael Carrick’s midfield.

Hackey in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 35 (0) Goals 5 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 2.2 Key passes per 90 1.3 Pass success rate 85%

But to that list you can add the likes of Finn Azaz, Tommy Conway and Morgan Whittaker, all of who have the vast majority of their careers in front of them and look capable of improving even further.

Granted, the latter two only arrived this season, so are at less risk of being lost in the transfer window, but it demonstrates just how many promising players Boro have at their disposal.

Middlesbrough may not have quite hit the heights they were expecting this year, but make no mistake: something is cooking at the Riverside – so long as they can hold on to some key names this summer.