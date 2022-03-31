“They’re always arguing” – Dan Potts speaks out on influential Luton Town pair

Luton are having a brilliant season this year as they currently sit third in the Championship.

Goals have played a big part in their game this season as they’ve scored ten goals in their previous five games.

A lot of this comes down to Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick who have scored 15 and 11 goals respectively so far this season.

This has put the Hatters 15 goals ahead of what they finished with last season and takes the team’s tally to 56 for the season so far.

In their side’s most recent game away at Hull, both players scored with Cornick’s goal coming in front of an empty net after Adebayo drew Hull’s keeper out and then passed to his teammate.

Luton defender Dan Potts commented on the pair’s contributions this season and told Luton Today: “They’re always arguing them two, I’m surprised Eli played it to him to be fair.

“Corns has done his best to nearly miss it, but it’s healthy competition.

“Those two always want tot score goals and the game is now so big on stats, saying how many they’ve got, but it’s an objective for them.

“Every time they get into areas, they’re trying to get into positions to score, it’s good, double figures both of them, so can’t ask for more.”

The pair’s impressive form in front of goal has led to their teammates piling on the praise as defender James Bree, who also scored against Hull from a free kick, said: “They’re both on absolute fire and don’t think anyone’s surprised.

“Everyone knew that they were both going to bang in the goals, Eli’s done really well, now he’s setting up a few more, as I don’t think I’ve ever seen him pass like that for Corns.

“He couldn’t believe it, a little tap in for him, but they are both doing unbelievably well and it’s great for them.”

The Verdict:

Both Adebayo and Cornick are in brilliant form this season and it is having a massive impact on how well their team are doing and gaining them wins so it’s easy to see why they are being praised by their team.

It sounds like there’s a lot of healthy competition between the pairing which will only be motivating them on to both do better.

Luton have a great chance to get themselves into the play-offs here and it seems as though the attitude around the team is positive and will push them to where they want to be.

With eight games left to go this season, Luton will have to remain at the top of their game but with the form their strikers are in it seems they will be eager to do so.