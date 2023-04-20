Pundit Clinton Morrison believes West Bromwich Albion have a good chance of reaching the Championship play-offs this season.

Albion made it back-to-back away victories with a 2-0 win against struggling Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders started brightly with Morgan Rodgers hitting the post, but the Baggies took the lead against the run of play in the 18th minute when Conor Townsend flicked John Swift's corner into the path of Brandon Thomas-Asante, who fired past Daniel Grimshaw.

Alex Palmer made a strong save to deny Rodgers before the break, while Grimshaw kept out Karlan Grant at the other end in the second half before Taylor Gardner-Hickman doubled Albion's lead in the 60th minute when he finished from John Swift's lay-off.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit seventh in the table, two points behind fifth-placed Millwall and one point behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers, while they also have a game in hand on many of those around them.

The Spaniard was delighted with his side's display, particularly against a Blackpool side desperate for points as they battle against relegation.

"We had to manage the game to get the three points. We controlled the game better in the second-half. We showed a lot of maturity to get all three points. When we play like this the fans are proud. We have to concentrate now in those final games," Corberan told the BBC.

What did Clinton Morrison say?

Morrison believes the Baggies have a strong chance of making the top six, pointing to the creative players in the squad as a reason for optimism.

"West Brom are a good team," Morrison told ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"Gardner-Hickman scores the winner, Asante scores the first and they're a good team.

"They'll score goals, Daryl Dike is out for nine months, we wish him well, he's had no luck with injuries.

"But they've got players, the likes of Swift and Wallace, that can create.

"West Brom have good chance."

Will West Brom make the play-offs?

Morrison is right that Albion's squad is certainly one of the strongest among the play-off contenders.

The Baggies have responded well to a four-game winless run with two impressive away victories and given the inconsistency of many of those chasing the final two play-off spots, they have an excellent chance of making the top six if they can continue their current level of performances.

While Dike's injury is a blow, Grant was the club's top scorer last season with 18 goals and is a more than capable replacement to add to the attacking threat of the likes of Thomas-Asante, Swift and Jed Wallace.

However, the Baggies do have a tough run of fixtures to come prior to the end of the season as they face fellow promotion hopefuls in Sunderland, Sheffield United and Norwich City before a trip to in-form Swansea City on the final day.