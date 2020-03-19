‘They’ll want the season completed’ – What the current break could mean for Millwall: Six pointer

“The Lions’ play-off charge looked to be coming towards an abrupt end after the defeat at Wigan was followed up with draws against Birmingham and the Robins, but the demolition at the City Ground could prove the catalyst for a strong end of season for Rowett’s side.”

Are Millwall going to be training over the break?

“Gary Rowett confirmed on the club’s website on Wednesday that players will continue to train at Calmont Road over the coming weeks, doing four days on, followed by four days off.

“However, it will be strictly first-team players only. They will train for around one hour and 15 minutes per day and immediately leave, unlikely their normal schedule where they eat and relax at their Bromley training base. All administration and cater staff as well as the U23s have been told to stay away.”

What does it mean for their fixtures?

“Today’s EFL announcement means that Millwall’s only remaining fixture that currently remains scheduled is their home game against Huddersfield Town, which is due to take place in the final day of the season.

“The Lions’ South London derby against Charlton in early April, plus matches against Middlesbrough, Hull, Blackburn and QPR will all have to be played at a later date.”

What will this mean for Millwall’s loanees?

“Millwall have three loanees in their squad, who’re all set to return to their respected clubs once the season is finished. However, given this unprecedented situation, you’d imagine that the EFL will change the terms and conditions in their contract to allow their respective stays to be extended.

“The three players are all regular starters for the Lions at present in Jayson Molumby, Ryan Woods and Mason Bennett, meaning Rowett will be desperate to keep hold of the trio until the season is completed, whenever that might be.”

What will be Millwall’s aims after the fixture lay-off?

“Regardless of how long the season is halted for, once Millwall do return to action, their target will remain the same. The Forest win result them two points adrift of the play-offs – and with possibly the kindest set of fixtures of all the sides around them, finishing in the play-offs remains a strong possibility.”

Finally, do you think Millwall will want to finish the season early?

“Most definitely not. Given the unpredictable nature of the Championship this season, and the fact Millwall are only a couple of points behind the chasing pack, Rowett and his players will be desperate for the season to continue.

“Clubs in mid-table won’t be too fussed to see the campaign voided, but the likes of West Brom, Leeds and those going for promotion will want it to be completed.”