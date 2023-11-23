Highlights Lack of consistency in QPR's performances is a big issue that needs to be addressed quickly.

January transfers are crucial for improving the squad and saving the team from relegation.

Cifuentes has made a positive start as manager, earning two points in his first two games, but upcoming fixtures will be crucial for QPR's survival.

Richard Dunne has given his verdict on QPR’s difficult start to the Championship season.

The Irishman played for the Hoops from 2013 to 2015, making over 60 appearances for the club before calling it a day on his lengthy playing career.

QPR have struggled over the last 12 months to gain positive results on a consistent basis, with Martí Cifuentes the third manager to be appointed since Michael Beale’s departure in November 2022.

Neil Crithcley and Gareth Ainsworth both oversaw difficult periods as manager before being dismissed after just a few months.

The Spaniard is now hoping to turn things around at Loftus Road, with QPR facing a relegation battle for the second consecutive season.

Can QPR turn their form around this season?

Dunne has highlighted a lack of consistent performances as a big issue the team needs to address quickly.

The former centre back has claimed that January could be a crucial period for the club’s campaign, as he feels a number of signings are needed to improve the first team squad.

"It’s looking difficult at the moment,” said Dunne.

“They just can’t get any kind of consistency with their performances and results.

“They’ve had a massive fall off since February.

“I hope they can [turn things around] but they’ll need to do some business in January to try and save themselves.

“Fingers crossed they can do it and stay up, but they’re in a dog-fight.”

QPR managed to survive in the Championship by just six points in the previous campaign, with Ainsworth successfully keeping the London club from relegation.

A 20th place finish was a disappointing result for a team that sat top of the table in October last year.

Ainsworth oversaw just two wins in 14 games in charge this season, which led to his dismissal in late October.

Cifuentes was appointed from Swedish side Hammarby, and has overseen two draws in his first two fixtures in charge.

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are currently 23rd in the Championship table as a result of their poor start.

The gap to safety is five points after 16 games, with plenty of matches remaining to turn things around for those at the bottom of the standings.

QPR were last in the third division of English football in 2004, so will be looking to avoid suffering the drop down to League One.

Cifuentes’ side will return to action this weekend with a clash away to Norwich City on 25 November, where victory could move them up to 22nd if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Can QPR avoid relegation to League One?

Cifuentes has made a positive start, earning two points from his first two games in charge, which makes up 20 per cent of their entire total for this season already.

The January transfer window will be very important for the Spaniard, who will want to make some additions that are better suited to his attacking style of play.

Their upcoming fixtures will be massive, with December representing the busiest time of year.

If QPR can pick up a couple of wins in their next few games then the gap to the teams outside the relegation zone could quickly vanish.