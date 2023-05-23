Former Middlesbrough midfielder Ray Parlour has urged the club to back Michael Carrick in the transfer market this summer.

Parlour has praised the work that the manager has done with the team since arriving midway through the current campaign.

The 50-year-old has claimed that Carrick is the right man to bring the club forward in their ambition to return to the Premier League.

Can Middlesbrough earn Premier League promotion next season?

Carrick’s side narrowly missed out on a place in the play-off final later this month following a 1-0 aggregate loss to Coventry City in the semi-finals.

Parlour has commended Mark Robins’ role in the Sky Blues’ rise and has wished them and opponents Luton Town the best of luck in their pursuit of promotion.

However, he has urged the Boro board to back Carrick this summer, claiming that key players need to be retained in order for a promotion bid to come next season.

“If Middlesbrough are to bounce back and secure promotion next season then they will need to keep hold of their best players this summer and keep hold of Michael Carrick as well,” said Parlour, via NetBet Online Casino.

“They’ll need some investment in new players too – I’m sure Michael will be looking around and seeing who’s available, particularly some players on loan.

“Michael Carrick is certainly the man for the job though, it’s massively important that they keep hold of him, and Middlesbrough just need to go again next year.

“The Championship is a tough league, we all know that, so they need to spend some money and try and do it next season so they don’t run out of steam like they’ve done this month.

“Michael has done extremely well since he’s been there, they’ve just fallen a little bit short at the end of the season and had couple of results in the league that didn’t go their way.

“I think back to when Middlesbrough lost to Huddersfield under Neil Warnock last month, it wasn’t great in terms of their preparation going into the play-offs, and those sorts of results can often affect you.

“Fair play to Coventry for beating Middlesbrough in the play-offs though – what a story that’s been.

“At the start of the season they were towards the bottom of the league, so Mark Robins has done a brilliant job to get them into that final.

“It’s going to be an amazing final between Luton and Coventry, so best of luck to both of them.

“But Middlesbrough can certainly bounce back next season.”

Is Michael Carrick the right man to bring Middlesbrough forward?

It’s hard to argue with the impressive results that Carrick has earned in his brief time with Boro so far.

He has overseen a rise from the relegation battle to a top four finish, while also bringing in an attractive brand of attacking football.

Carrick has also made huge improvements to individuals, with Chuba Akpom’s rise in importance under the new manager a key aspect of their promotion challenge this year.

So there is every reason to back the 41-year-old this summer in the chase for promotion back to the top flight.