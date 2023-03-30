Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton is enjoying an impressive season inbetween the sticks at Portman Road and is attracting interest from multiple clubs, as per a report from Football Insider.

It remains to be seen what clubs are considering the 27-year-old as an option ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, with Walton's full focus being on delivering promotion during what remains.

Sitting second in the race for the golden glove, Walton has managed 17 clean sheets in the league thus far this campaign.

Walton penned down a two-and-a-half-year deal when he arrived at the Suffolk club in January 2022, meaning his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, although the Tractor Boys have an option to extend his Portman Road stay by a further 12 months.

Asked if he could see the impressive Ipswich goalkeeper departing in the summer, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "He's having an outstanding season. 17 clean sheets in 37 appearances but he's got a contract at Portman Road until 2024, with the club having an option to extend his contract for another year.

"So, Ipswich are in control of this situation. Should Ipswich get promotion, I think they'll keep him. I think they'll move heaven and earth to keep him at the club.

"But, if they don't get promotion, I think they'll allow him to move on and further his career and get as much money as they can for him.

"As I say, they're in total control of his contract situation and then they'd be looking to reinvest the money in the squad to bolster their chances of winning promotion next season, if it cannot be achieved this time around."

The verdict

Walton is of Championship quality and deserves to be plying his trade in the second-tier next season one way or another.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Tractor Boys and Ipswich even secured his signature whilst Championship clubs were involved in his pursuit in early 2022.

Should Ipswich win promotion, then it would be difficult for a team to secure his signature, unless it was from a club with promotion ambitions and with a bigger budget.

However, should the Suffolk club remain in League One, then it would be no surprise if Walton is to depart as he has the ability to be a starting goalkeeper at a lot of clubs in the Championship.