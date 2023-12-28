Highlights Cardiff City and Leicester City both earned draws on Boxing Day and are looking for a win on Friday.

David Prutton predicts an away win for Leicester, citing their quality as the difference.

Cardiff City has been inconsistent recently but has shown they can compete against top teams in the league.

In what was a full list of Championship fixtures on Boxing Day, both Cardiff City and Leicester City took a share of the spoils from their respective outings and will look for a return to winning ways on Friday night.

Championship leaders Leicester will be favourites but they can expect a tough test against a Bluebirds side with high hopes this term themselves.

David Prutton believes Leicester's quality will be the difference

In his Sky Sports column, David Prutton revealed his prediction for Friday evening's game – forecasting an away win for the Foxes.

He said: "Cardiff will have been frustrated not to see off Plymouth, having recovered from that early setback to take the lead. They have been on a very indifferent run of form of late.

"Leicester were a long way off their best against Ipswich on Boxing Day but they have such a big gap over the chasing pack they won’t be worried at all. And they were still so close to winning. I think they’ll have enough on Friday night. 1-2," Prutton added.

Leicester City held in top two clash

Starting with the league leaders who were involved in the division's late game at Portman Road, as they faced off against Ipswich Town in a clash of the sides currently occupying the automatic promotion places.

In recent weeks, the Foxes had been involved in some close shaves in terms of away scorelines, including back-to-back 2-1 and 3-2 victories in the West Midlands against West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City, but were unable to record a third straight success on the road as Kieran McKenna's side struck late.

Whilst Jannick Vestergaard's own goal came at the worst possible time, as Leicester could have extended the gap between themselves and third place to 13 points, a draw at Portman Road wasn't a disaster considering Stephy Mavididi's 24th-minute goal was just one of two times Enzo Maresca's side hit the target.

In fact, Mavididi and Patson Daka are the men Cardiff need to keep tabs on the most at present, with the duo accumulating eleven goal contributions in Leicester's last five games.

Championship Table (As it stands December 27th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 24 31 59 2 Ipswich Town 24 15 53 3 Southampton 24 14 48 4 Leeds United 24 18 45

Cardiff City inconsistent of late

After finishing 21st last season, Erol Bulut has made this Cardiff City side much more of a competitive force, as they have always sat within a breath of closing down the final two play-off places and continue to do so, despite a recent run of inconsistent results.

Saturday saw the Bluebirds pull off a dramatic turnaround against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough but Bulut's side weren't quite able to pick up maximum points at home to Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day in yet another pulsating but close affair in South Wales.

Despite turning the game on its head through a Matt Butcher own-goal and Karlan Grant's fourth of the season, Cardiff didn't heed Morgan Whittaker's earlier warning as Argyle's talisman was at the double, with his equaliser coming 24 minutes from time.

Edgy affair expected in South Wales

Leicester have shown on many occasions that they have the quality to see off many of the Championship's established sides, which could prove to be the case on Friday.

However, it was a closely fought encounter back in August in the East Midlands before Cesare Casadei struck in the 92nd minute to give the Foxes three points.

Cardiff have proven at times they can compete against the best in the league, such as on the opening day against Leeds before blowing a 2-0 lead, before similarly doing the same at Ipswich weeks later.

Bulut will be hoping for more of the same and a defensive improvement, rather than showing the worst of themselves, which was demonstrated earlier in the month at Southampton as they gave themselves a mountain to climb after 15 minutes.

Overall, a narrow Leicester win is what could be expected by many on the outside.