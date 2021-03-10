‘They’ll almost feel resigned to losing him’ – Charlie Wyke’s future at Sunderland discussed if promotion isn’t achieved: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlie Wyke is facing the prospect of a big few months in his career.

The striker is leading the line for Sunderland in their promotion push and has contributed an impressive 21 goals to the cause already this term.

The Black Cats look like the real deal to go up this term, but if they don’t they could have a problem.

Wyke is out of contract this summer and his form this term will surely have turned some heads in the Championship.

So could the striker move on if Sunderland don’t secure promotion this season? The team at FLW have their say…

Ned Holmes You have to consider it a possibility as he’s out of contract in the summer. The powerful forward is in fantastic form at the moment and may well be catching the eye of some Championship clubs. Sunderland do have January signing Ross Stewart still at the club and the backing of their new owner, so it wouldn’t be a massive blow. He’s been excellent since Lee Johnson’s appointment but I’m not convinced he’s good enough to thrive in the Championship and I suspect he may well lose his place if Sunderland are promoted. 20+ goal seasons can whip up a furore among clubs, though, and Wyke may well emerge as a target.

Sam Rourke Potentially. He’s had a sensational season for the Black Cats this season after a slow start to life at the Stadium of Light, and his 21 goals so far this campaign are a major reason behind the club’s resurgence of late. If he gets adequate service, like he is from the likes of McGeady and Jones right now, he can thrive as he’s clinical in-front of goal with both his feet and his head. His contract expires this summer and naturally you’d expect a number of clubs in the Championship to be keeping tabs on his situation, given his form. Though, I fully expect Sunderland to offer him a new contract regardless of what division they find themselves in so I can see him staying around. George Harbey He’s certainly put himself in the shop window, hasn’t he? For large parts of last season and in the early stages of this season, Wyke was being heavily criticised for his performances the lack of goal threat he posed up top. But he has certainly silenced those critics, and 20 goals in 30 games is such an incredible record in front of goal. He’s in his prime, he is a nuisance for opposition defenders, and you can definitely see him breaking the 30-goal barrier in all competitions this season the way he is playing. Sunderland will be desperate to hold onto him this summer, but I think they will almost feel resigned to losing him if they do not go up.