‘They’d really give defenders headaches’ – QPR want transfer agreement for 24-year-old: The verdict

Queens Park Rangers are hot on the heels of Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne and have had a bid rejected for the player, as per West London Sport.

Warburton is looking to add striking options to his R’s side with Lyndon Dykes their only real senior striker in the side at present, and Addicks frontman Bonne is wanted by the west London club – however, it’s proving tough to sign him with Charlton standing firm.

So, what do you make of this interest from QPR in Bonne? Would he be a good signing for the R’s?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Dagless

I’d be very intrigued to see this one come off.

I like what QPR have done so far this transfer window and I think signing Bonne would be another feather in Mark Warburton’s cap.

He’s trying to build a QPR side that no-one wants to enjoy playing with players that work hard and battle as well as having good quality on the ball.

I look at Lyndon Dykes and think that is a perfect example of that and then, in Bonne, you have another player that will run himself ragged up front for you.

It would be good to have them share the workload either as rotating as the one or as a pair and I think they’d really give defenders headaches.

Alfie Burns

QPR are having to reshape their attack somewhat this season. The class of 2019/20 included the likes of Hugill, Wells and Eze, but they’ve moved on, so it’s certainly a part of the squad Warburton needs to continue looking at.

Lyndon Dykes has done well since arriving and the early signs with him are good, but I do think there’s room for Bonne in that attack.

He had a decent season with Charlton in the Championship last term and there’s enough there to suggest that he is comfortable at this level.

Whether he’s an upgrade on that Wells/Hugill axis from last season, I’m not so sure.

However, this is a tough market to deal in, so Dykes and Bonne look like decent additions for Warburton.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move for QPR.

At the moment, they still look a little light when it comes to strikers with their three top goalscorers from last season – Nahki Wells, Ebere Eze, and Jordan Hugill – no longer at the club.

I was really impressed by Bonne in what was his first season in the Championship, particularly considering he made the jump up from the National League to join Charlton.

The 24-year-old would be a fantastic investment for the R’s and is the sort of poacher that could compliment summer signing Lyndon Dykes, who opened his account for them last weekend.

Assuming that QPR are going to be the sort of free-scoring and open side that we saw last term, I think Bonne could well surpass the 11 Championship goals he grabbed with the Addicks.

A smart bit of business for me.