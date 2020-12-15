‘They’d have an excellent player on their hands’ – Middlesbrough linked with Chelsea player: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are preparing for a busy January transfer window.

One player who has been linked is Baba Rahman who has been made available after falling out of favour under Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

The Teessiders’ defence has arguably been their strongest aspect this term, so would the 26-year-old be a good addition?

Chris Thorpe

I think so yes, he has had a hard time of it at Chelsea but could well benefit from gaining some more experience of English football with Boro.

Neil Warnock has proven in the case of Duncan Watmore that he can get the best out of players who find themselves on the periphery, so I wouldn’t put it past him to repeat that trick again if Rahman was to be brought in.

He would add pace down the left hand side and has all the attributes that manager’s look for in a modern full back.

He just needs to be shown a bit of faith and I really think Boro could do that for him and at the age of 26, it is now becoming a case of now or never for the Ghanian in English football.

Jake Sanders

This would be a brilliant signing for Boro.

Neil Warnock isn’t exactly blessed with an abundance of left-backs, and Rahman would bring a wealth of experience in the Premier League, Germany and European football.

The only potential risk for the Riverside outfit here would be Rahman’s lack of competitive football due to a recent long-term injury.

But if Boro could get him fit and firing, then they’d have an excellent player on their hands.

Sam Rourke

It shouldn’t be a priority for Boro. Boro are already pretty well stocked in the left-back department with Marc Bola and Hayden Coulson often fighting it out for a starting berth in Warnock’s XI. Rahman has had a stop-start career since joining Chelsea and has found himself shipped out on several loan spells, and it’s clear his Stamford Bridge career is all but over. He would offer Boro an element of experience in the role though, with the aforementioned Bola and Coulson both young and raw, and the addition of Rahman could provide a more experienced option for Warnock. Though, defensively, Boro have been impressive this season and there isn’t an urgent need to bolster in the full-back position so Rahman could perhaps be suited to joining another club whereby starting opportunities are more available.