‘They’d be very lucky’ – Leeds United tipped to sign 17-goal Championship ace on one condition: The verdict

Phil Hay has suggested that Leeds United could look to make a move for Said Benrahma if Brentford don’t win promotion this season.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning promotion over the course of the weekend, and they will now be identifying potential targets ahead of the summer.

Benrahma has been an influential player for Brentford this season, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists for the Bees, and proving to be one of the best players in the Championship.

His form has alerted the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal according to reports, and he is likely to be playing in the Premier League next season with or without Brentford.

But speaking in his Q&A for The Athletic, Hay said: “I suspect Leeds would love to have a dabble with Benrahma if Brentford don’t go up.

“Like loads of clubs, they naturally like Benrahma. If Brentford stay down then I wouldn’t rule that one out.”

Here, the FLW team discuss a potential Leeds United move for Benrahma…

Sam Rourke

They’d be very lucky.

I really think Benrahma can go to the very top, and it would not surprise me to see him playing his trade at one of Europe’s elite clubs next season.

Chelsea have consistently been linked with the Algerian, and I feel it’ll be a club of that calibre that will seal a deal for the winger.

It would be a serious coup if Leeds did manage to sign the player, but i’d be really surprised if they could lure him to Elland Road.

The Brentford man has easily been one of, if not, the best player in the Championship this season with his pace, trickery and eye for goal standing out.

The Bees will not depart with Benrahma for a minimal fee either, and expect it’ll take bids upwards of £25m to sign the player when the transfer window opens.

Alfie Burns

If you’re a Leeds United fan you aren’t going to be turning your nose up at this type of talk; Benrahma would be a superb addition to most sides in the country.

Other areas of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad need prioritising, though. I’ve said openly in the past that the spine of Bielsa’s squad needs to be added to: goalkeeper, centre-back, midfield and striker.

A player like Benrahma is an undoubted talent, but he’s you luxury signing and someone who will only thrive when the rest of the squad has been taken care of.

Regardless, it is a link to be excited about and, if we see Benrahma make the move to Elland Road, there will be real excitement.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Leeds.

Benrahma has shown this season what a destructive player he can be – helping to push Brentford near to promotion with his 17 goals and nine assists.

He looks destined for the Premier League, with or without the Bees, and I think he could fit well under Bielsa.

His dynamism and electric pace would make him a fantastic option out wide for the Whites and there is no doubt that he knows where the goal is.

Leeds will have seen enough of him to know exactly what he’s about, it’s a signing that would certainly improve their squad.