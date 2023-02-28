“They’d be mid table” – Adrian Clarke makes bold Burnley claim after 4-0 win v Huddersfield Town

Burnley have been a joy to watch this season under Vincent Kompany right from their 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town on the Championship season’s opening night.

31 points from the remaining 36 available would see the Clarets break Reading’s Championship record of 106 points in a season.

It will be interesting to see if Kompany is motivated by that potential accolade, with the chance to rotate his squad and focus more on player development set to arise at the back end of the campaign.

Regardless of the record, Adrian Clarke gave a glowing reference of the club’s performance levels on this week’s What The EFL?!, suggesting that they would even stay up comfortably if they were in the Premier League this term.

Clarke said: “If Burnley were in the Premier League at the moment, I think they’d be in mid table.

“They certainly wouldn’t be near the relegation zone, that’s how good they are.

“I don’t think Neil Warnock is wrong, they might just be the best Championship side we’ve seen for a quarter of a century.

“They’re certainly the most sophisticated in terms of their tactical approach.

“It’s incredible – the pass and move football, the rotational movement of the players, you’ve got these inverted full backs and they did a lot of damage in this game (v Huddersfield Town on Saturday).

“Connor Roberts with the pass of the game, inside the full back from a central midfield position, this is Connor Roberts that’s been running up and down the wing in recent years, taking throw-ins! Keeping things neat and tidy and putting the odd cross in.

“He’s now playing like a cultured central midfielder, it’s remarkable what Burnley are producing.

“This was an absolute trouncing, Josh Cullen, just the 114 passes in the game.

“They’ve got quality all over the pitch and it’s the 14th time that Burnley have scored at least three goals in a match this season.

“There’re a lot of clubs out there that’ll struggle to do that five times in a season, they’re already on 14.

“They’re a wonderful team and they’re going to be up by Easter.”

The Verdict

It may be a little naive to assume that the Clarets will thrive in the top-flight next term, Clarke does not say that explicitly because a lot can change, but he certainly alludes that he believes they will stay up comfortably.

Given how well Fulham have done this season in the Premier League, you would expect Burnley to be alright although it may all hinge on Kompany who will be turning heads around Europe.

Burnley have been a familiar name in the top-flight in recent seasons but this side is completely unrecognisable from the one that was last in the top division, and they will have to adapt against better quality opposition to survive.