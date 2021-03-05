‘They’d be making a mistake’ – QPR gearing up for player decision this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers enjoyed a very productive January window, and it has generally worked out well for Mark Warburton’s side.

A positive run of form had seen them move clear of the relegation zone, but the boss will have recognised that more work needs to be done moving forward.

Therefore, it promises to be a busy summer window as well, as the R’s weigh up how to reshape the squad.

One of those discussions will centre on who to keep, with Joe Lumley’s future up in the air. The keeper is out of contract in the coming months, and Nottingham Forest have been linked with him in the past.

With Seny Dieng the number one for the Londoners, Lumley is unlikely to get regular minutes at QPR. But, should they try and tie the 26-year-old down to a new contract?

We take a look…

Jacob Potter

They’d be making a mistake if they offered him a new deal.

Lumley hasn’t filled me with much confidence between the posts for QPR, and I wasn’t surprised to see Seny Dieng replace him as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper earlier this season.

QPR could free up valuable wages to strengthen other areas of their squad in the summer, and they should be looking at moving some players that are at the end of their contracts.

I struggle to see a long-term future for Lumley with the Hoops, and I think it’d be the best move for all parties involved if he was to depart in the summer.

Surely he’ll be wanting to find regular game time elsewhere?

Did these 20 things happen to QPR in 2020?

1 of 20 They appointed Mark Warburton as manager Yes No

Ben Wignall

I think that Lumley should be seeking a contract elsewhere to be honest.

He would be no doubt solid back-up at Loftus Road, but he won’t be usurping Seny Dieng as the club’s first-choice stopper after his surprise emergence this season.

Lumley could probably earn a decent wage at the Hoops by sitting on the bench, but it won’t help his development and there will be plenty of Championship and League One clubs wanting his services.

QPR would probably be silly to not offer Lumley anything, but there’s no guarantee that he will be accepting it.

Sam Rourke

It’s time to let him go.

He’s been dished on several loans this season, and in truth, it’s been a theme that has ran throughout his QPR career.

With Seny Dieng now established as the R’s’ number one right now, it’s incredibly hard to see Lumley being afforded much game-time in the near future.

He’s clearly not fancied by Mark Warburton, so for the sake of his career a move away from west London would make a whole lot of sense this summer.

He’s still only 26 so has plenty more years to offer in professional football, but he can’t be languishing on the periphery much longer, he needs regular game-time.

He showed glimmers of his quality during his time at QPR, but right now he’s not in the manager’s plans so I’d be surprised to see the R’s look to tie him down to a new deal anytime soon.