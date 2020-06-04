‘They’d be mad not to snap him up’ – Tottenham player update emerges amid Leeds United link: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is looking increasingly likely that Tottenham will let young centre-back Juan Foyth depart the club amid transfer links with Leeds United, as per media outlet El Dia.

The Whites are joined by Barcelona on the race to sign the defender according to the aforementioned report, and this news could prompt Victor Orta at Leeds into action to try and seal a deal.

So, amid this update, should Leeds capitalise and look to secure a move for Foyth this summer or should they look elsewhere for other targets?

The team here at Football League World offer their thoughts….

George Harbey

I think that Foyth could be an excellent addition for Leeds as he has shown real signs of quality in his appearances for Spurs, and I am actually quite surprised to see that his future in North London is looking uncertain.

Foyth is only young, he has great potential and has many years ahead of him, and under a manager like Marcelo Bielsa, I truly believe that he can really improve as a player and he will enjoy working under him due to his connections and similarities to Mauricio Pochettino.

Leeds’ defence doesn’t need too much tampering with, given that they currently boast the best defensive record in the Sky Bet Championship after a solid season so far.

But it is unlikely that Ben White will be a Leeds player next season, therefore the club need to identify a long-term, like-for-like replacement for the Brighton loanee, and Foyth could be that man. He is commanding in the air and is good at playing out from back – two qualities that would be perfect for Bielsa’s side.

Alfie Burns

Looking back, you’ve got to feel that Foyth is a player that’s been on the Leeds radar for quite some time, but then I’d question why they’ve not made a move for him already?

There’s potentially something about the defender that doesn’t completely sell him to Marcelo Bielsa, which says to me that we might end up seeing Leeds take a different direction.

If the Whites win promotion to the Premier League, they might try and raid one of the relegated sides for a centre-back to replace Ben White; someone with a little bit more experience that Foyth.

For what it is worth, Bielsa could work wonders with Foyth, but it still doesn’t convince me he’s the man Bielsa wants.

Ned Holmes

If Leeds get the chance, I think they’d be mad not to snap him up this summer.

Foyth is still a little raw but he’s impressed me in the opportunities he has been given at Tottenham and he would strengthen an area that needs bolstering.

The 22-year-old should only improve over the next few years and could be at the heart of the Whites defensively line for years to come.

If the option is there, Leeds should jump at the chance to bring Foyth in.