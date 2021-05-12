‘They wouldn’t be surprised if it all went wrong’ – Exclusive: Steve Howey discusses Sunderland’s play-off hopes

Steve Howey has exclusively told Football League World that he believes that Sunderland’s experience in the play-offs will help their hopes of promotion, but only if they can conquer Lincoln City in the semi-finals.

The Sunderland-born defender was discussing the Black Cats’ hopes of securing a spot in the Championship when he revealed that the club’s previous disappointments at this stage of the season could in fact help them.

At one stage Lee Johnson’s side looked like favourites to secure automatic promotion but a run of just one win in eight matches at the end of the campaign meant that the club had to settle for fourth spot in League One.

Sunderland may just be three matches away from a spot in the second tier, but according to Howey, the club’s supporters wouldn’t be surprised if it was another campaign that ended in disappointment.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about whether play-off experience will help Sunderland, Howey said: “Definitely.

“I mean, when you’ve got experience of these types of games it definitely helps.

“They’ve been at Wembley as well, a couple of times over the last couple of seasons, so that will help them, but you’ve got to get there.

“You’ve got to beat the team that’s in front of you. It’s a tough ask. It’s two tough games in that semi-final and it’ll be interesting to see how they get on.

“All of the Sunderland fans that I know, are excited, but at the same time, they wouldn’t be that surprised if it all went wrong.”