This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City remain keen on signing Derby County’s Max Bird and are willing to offer midfielder Ryan Woods in exchange.

That is according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, who states that the Tigers are ready to up their offer for the young midfielder.

It was reported on Tuesday morning that Hull had made an offer to sign the Derby player, with it then a couple of hours later being reported that the bid was rejected by the League One side.

It was stated by Derbyshire Live that the offer was a ‘derisory offer’ and one that fell a lot short of Derby’s valuation.

Therefore, it seems the Championship side is readying a new offer that indicates it could be a player-plus-cash deal. It is unclear at this stage if this is something the Rams would be interested in.

Would Ryan Woods in exchange for Max Bird be a good deal for Derby County?

Some of the writers at Football League World have discussed the prospect of Hull sending Woods to Derby in exchange for Bird and shared whether they think this is a good move for everyone involved.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

If this deal were to happen, you would have to say that Hull would get the better end of the deal for sure.

Bird is an up-and-coming talent who has shown he is destined to go high in the game, and given he has 12 months left on his contract, it isn’t a surprise that teams are looking to strike a deal.

However, if the Rams do decide to sell Bird in what is remaining in this transfer window, then they are surely going to want to get the maximum amount of money that they can possibly get.

Derby is under no financial pressure to sell and therefore may be willing to take the risk of keeping Bird beyond this summer and negotiating a new contract.

But on this proposal, you wouldn’t expect Derby to be willing to agree to it, as Bird is 22 years old and is a key asset for the club, while, in no disrespect, Woods is 29 and probably hasn’t got what Bird can offer.

Woods is no doubt a very useful player to have, and given his vast amount of experience in the EFL, he would be someone you expect Paul Warne to be interested in, but, in this deal, they would be silly to agree given the difference in calibre between both players.

Ned Holmes

Having already lost one of their brightest stars this summer in Jason Knight, who was sold to Bristol City, you'd think Derby County will want to do all they can to keep hold of Max Bird.

Hull City's first offer was seen as derisory and as the Tigers owner Acun Ilıcalı has admitted that he won't be spending as freely this summer as he has previously, it's hard to see them being able to stump up a fee that would make the deal worthwhile for the Rams.

Could Ryan Woods be a useful player in League One? Sure but I'm not sure that will really sway Derby when they weigh up Bird's future.

Paul Warne has been playing him in an advanced role in pre-season, which suggests he's set to be a key player this season and there is no doubt that he has huge potential.

The Rams have to be confident of convincing Bird to stay if they go up and with the sales of Knight and Krystian Bielik taking the pressure off financially this summer, the offer needed to prize the midfielder away would surely have to be over £4 million.

I don't think Hull will reach that figure and I'm not sure Woods offers too much in terms of value.