‘They would be crazy to let him go’ – Sunderland face player decision after Blackpool warning: The verdict

Sunderland have a decision on their hands this summer, with Elliot Embleton’s future in doubt.

Kevin Phillips has urged the Black Cats to keep hold of him and warned Blackpool will be keen to snap him up after he impressed on loan.

So, should Sunderland try to keep hold of him or let him go?

Chris Gallagher

Yes, they would be crazy to let him go.

Whilst you can understand why the Black Cats let Embleton go at the time, in hindsight it was a massive mistake as he starred as Blackpool won promotion when Sunderland missed out. So, to compound that mistake by offloading him would be a real surprise.

Clearly, the midfielder has shown he has the ability to play to a high standard in League One, so Johnson needs to give him a chance. His energy, drive and ability on the ball will bring a lot to the XI and Sunderland should be building around young, hungry players who have come through the ranks.

Even though the new owner will want to make big signings, Embleton should still have a big role to play.

Jacob Potter

They should be looking to keep hold of him.

Embleton has been hugely impressive for Blackpool this season, whilst on loan away from the Stadium of Light.

That always makes you question whether Sunderland could have won promotion themselves if they had Embleton available to them, so I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from elsewhere.

But Sunderland simply have to win promotion back into the Championship this season, as they’ve been out of the third tier for too long now.

Embleton could play a key role for them as well in that bid for promotion, and it would show a lack of intent if they were to cash in on him this summer.

Phil Spencer

Sunderland should be doing everything that they can to keep hold of Elliott Embleton this summer.

It’s been a tough time for the midfielder after struggling to break into the first team, but that loan spell with Blackpool has done him the world of good.

Lee Johnson will be building a new-look side and Embleton has the potential to be a massive part of that – the only issue is if the opportunity to play in the Championship arises.

Blackpool could offer him that route, but for Sunderland, it’s crucial that they try to keep hold of a player who could be massive for the club’s promotion hopes.