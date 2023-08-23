Highlights Despite a disappointing opening day, recent performances show that QPR can avoid relegation and potentially aim for a mid-table finish.

Carlton Palmer believes that manager Gareth Ainsworth's direct style of play is a necessary change for QPR.

QPR's improved defensive performance and confident attacking display against Ipswich suggest that they can compete against lower-ranked teams in the league.

Queens Park Rangers fans will have been fearing the worst after their opening day 4-0 defeat at the hands of Watford - but performances in recent times have seen the London side performing at a level that could well see them stave well away from any relegation battle.

Watford scoring just 30 seconds into the season opener had QPR fans with their heads in their hands, and the eventual 4-0 loss saw fans even clamour for Ainsworth's departure. Of course, he answered those critics with a 2-1 win over Cardiff in the Welsh capital, and despite the losses against East Anglian duo Norwich City and Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup and Championship respectively, the R's would have come away from at least the Ipswich clash knowing they should've taken a point minimum.

They were backed as one of the favourites for relegation this season, but with their performances in the league dragging QPR up to 17th for the time being, there could be a fresh impetus to even reach a mid-table place - which Carlton Palmer thinks can undoubtedly be achieved.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Gareth Ainsworth and Queen's Park Rangers?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that whilst QPR might struggle this season, he could see them pushing for a mid-table place. Palmer began: "Gareth Ainsworth is a very, very good manager. I thought it was a difficult one bringing him into QPR, knowing the way that QPR have played under previous managers. They want to play football and play through the lines, but Gareth Ainsworth plays a more direct style of football.

"It had to be a change of personnel, right?

"Do I think they have enough to survive? I think they will still struggle this season. But under Ainsworth, if they can get the players in and change the players around that he needs to play the style of football that he does, then of course!

"I can see them surviving in this league again and maybe even pushing to finish around mid-table. There have been some very good performances from QPR against very good opposition so far."

What has changed at Queens Park Rangers in recent weeks?

Against Ipswich, QPR looked much more assured in defence, and attacked their opponents with a lot of confidence at Loftus Road. Sinclair Armstrong' performance in particular was outstanding, with the young Irishman's pace and power causing real problems for Kieran McKenna's men on a tough afternoon for their defenders in west London.

Ilias Chair almost scored with an outrageous effort from the halfway line, and Armstrong's jinking, brutish runs from the left-hand side drew comparisons to Michael Antonio's Nottingham Forest days.

Ipswich are top of the league for a reason; they are a club reborn under McKenna, and most teams will do well to take all three points off of them whilst they remain in their purple patch. But with better luck, the three points would have gone the Hoops' way - if they play like that against teams further down the table, there should be no cause for concern.