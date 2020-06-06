Huddersfield Town ace compares Danny Cowley to current PL manager

Huddersfield Town’s Tommy Elphick has compared Danny Cowley to Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Elphick, 32, joined Huddersfield from Aston Villa last summer. He’s best known for his time at Bournemouth though where he made 142 appearances in four seasons, winning promotion from both League One and the Championship.

He later won promotion to the Premier League with Aston Villa, but was released last summer.

In his first season at Huddersfield, Elphick has so far made 14 league appearances having been sidelined since November after undergoing knee surgery. But speaking to Yorkshire Live, Elphick discussed the arrival of Cowley and his brother Nicky at the club:

“It’s been great for me since the gaffer as come in as he and Nicky (Cowley) are really methodical and everything has a reason and a purpose.”

The Cowley brothers were appointed at Huddersfield back in September. They’d made a name for themselves with Lincoln City where they won promotion back into the Football League and then into League One last season, as well as lifting the EFL Trophy back in 2018.

“They are meticulous with what they do and they really instil the right mentality into the players so everyone is pulling in the right direction,” continued Elphick.

“It’s been refreshing for me to be around people like them on the training ground again and around people who work like that as I hadn’t really had it since under Eddie Howe and Gus Poyet, maybe a bit under Dean Smith.”

Elphick has worked under all of the above mentioned managers – Poyet in his time at Brighton, Howe at Bournemouth and Smith most recently at Villa.

“There are similarities there between the gaffer and Eddie Howe and Gus Poyet, definitely,” Elphick of Danny Cowley. “The way they work and how they go about their business makes me think that they will manage at the top level some day.”

The pair were hot property going into this season. They again started the campaign strongly and a third promotion with Lincoln City looked to be on the cards.

They rejected several job offers – including the Sheffield Wednesday role – to eventually take the job at Huddersfield, and they’ve since stabilised the club with the Terriers sitting in 18th-place.

The verdict

Championship safety is still not guaranteed for Huddersfield. Although they’ve improved under the Cowley’s and pulled themselves further away from the drop zone, there’s still just three points between them and the bottom-three.

The final nine games of the season will be as crucial as any for Huddersfield, who could yet fall further down the Football League with an untimely relegation from the Championship.