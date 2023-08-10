Coventry City's summer has certainly been one of the more eventful ones in the Championship, but their relatively new owner Doug King has showed his ambition and then some by backing manager Mark Robins in the transfer market.

It all stemmed however from the sale of talisman Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP in a deal that earned the Sky Blues £20 million - King has left no stone unturned though in a bid to strengthen the club's squad.

Whilst many new faces have arrived, one of Coventry's key players that still remains could yet be on the move before the end of the transfer window and that is Gustavo Hamer, whose performances in the 2022-23 season have seen plenty of admirers come to the fore.

Robins admitted that Hamer's future was 'up in the air' last week, and there is a new club on the horizon who are looking to strike a deal.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Gus Hamer?

Considering his contract situation and how Coventry dealt with Gyokeres, it is somewhat of a surprise that there hasn't been a constant stream of bids for Hamer this summer.

There aren't many midfielders at Championship level who will hit double figures in both goals and assists over the course of a season, but the Dutch maestro did that.

Premier League clubs have been linked with Hamer - Burnley, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all believed to have explored a potential move, as well as Leeds United of the Championship as exclusively first revealed by FLW in June - and Mark Robins did reveal that some offers have been turned down this summer.

Hamer remains a Coventry player though but now fresh interest has emerged following the start of the 2023-24 campaign, with Sheffield United now in the running for the 26-year-old, according to the Daily Mail's Tom Collomosse.

Following Sander Berge's sale to Burnley, the Blades are in the market for a new midfielder and it has been suggested by Collomosse that a bid of a £15 million could seriously be considered by the Sky Blues.

Will Gustavo Hamer leave Coventry this summer amid Sheffield United interest?

Former England international footballer Carlton Palmer believes that it is inevitable that Hamer will depart Cov before the September 1 transfer deadline with it looking increasingly unlikely that the Dutchman will pen a new contract at the CBS Arena.

"Sheffield United have entered the race to sign Gus Hamer, the talented Coventry midfield player who is in the final year of his contract," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Ndiaye, who they hoped to keep at the club, has departed and now Sander Berge has been announced as a Burnley player, Sheffield United are in desperate need of a quality replacement or two in that midfield area - Hamer fits the bill.

"I think looking at it from the outside it looks unlikely now that Hamer will sign a new deal at Coventry, so they will have to sell - they can't afford the risk of losing him for nothing.

"It would be a brilliant piece of business for Sheffield United if they could get him."