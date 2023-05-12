Barnsley boss Michael Duff has admitted that his side "will get beaten and go out" if they don't raise their game against Bolton Wanderers in the play-offs.

Duff highlighted Peterborough United's first goal in the Tykes' 2-0 final-day defeat as an example of their recent drop-off.

The League One play-offs get underway this evening at the Weston Homes Stadium, where sixth-place Peterborough United host Sheffield Wednesday, who finished third.

The deciding leg will be played at Hillsborough on Thursday 18th May, with the winner heading to Wembley where they'll face either Barnsley or Bolton in the League One play-off final on Monday 29th May.

The Tykes head away to the UniBol for the first leg of their semi-final tomorrow afternoon before hosting Wanderers at Oakwell on Friday 19th May.

Michael Duff's play-off warning

Having finished fourth, Barnsley will be favourites to progress to Wembley but Bolton are the in-form side ahead of Saturday's first leg.

Wanderers won three of their last four games as to book their place in the League One play-offs.

Duff's side, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five games and finished the 2022/23 regular season with a run of two defeats and a draw, including the 2-0 loss to the Posh on the final day.

The drop-off is understandable given their play-off place was confirmed weeks ago but, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, the Tykes boss made it clear that his side would have to raise their levels and fired a warning to his players through the media.

"It's a human element," said Duff when asked about the recent poor run. "You look at the first goal against Peterborough. Two of their midfielders ran past our midfield. It has not happened all season and I don't envisage it happening (on Saturday).

"They might run past one, but I don't see them running past two. The players know that if they do that against Bolton, they will get beaten and go out."

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley

The two League One clubs have met three times already this season.

They played out a goalless draw at the UniBol in the league in October and then the Tykes beat Wanderers 2-1 in the first round of the FA Cup a month later while in January, Bolton beat Barnsley 3-0 at Oakwell.

It's a hard one to call but you do feel that if Duff's side are able to get back to the levels they were at before their recent drop-off, they should reach Wembley.