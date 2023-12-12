Highlights Ipswich Town is having a brilliant season and is on track for back-to-back promotions in the Championship.

David Prutton believes Ipswich Town will continue their brilliant season by picking up three points against Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.

Watford aim for the play-offs under Valerien Ismael

After a difficult start to the season, the Hornets stuck by Valerien Ismael, and that faith has been justified, as his side have lost just one of their last ten games.

A creditable point against Southampton last time out, thanks to a late Rhys Healey goal, has moved Watford up to tenth in the table, just two points away from the play-off places.

So, they are finding form ahead of the busy festive period, and with the players grasping Ismael’s methods, they are starting to look a difficult team to play against, whilst the draw with Saints shows they can compete with the best in the league.

Ipswich chasing successive promotions

There’s no doubt that Ipswich have been the story of the Championship so far this season, as they’re on course to make it back-to-back promotions.

Many expected Kieran McKenna’s side to be competitive on their return to the second tier, but they’ve exceeded expectations, as they sit second in the table, and seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

They make the trip to Watford on the back of a hugely impressive 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough, but they know that any slip up is likely to be punished by Daniel Farke’s side, who are on a brilliant run themselves.

David Prutton predicts Ipswich to beat Watford

On paper, this looks like a tough game to call, as Watford have lost two of 11 home games, and they have enough quality in the squad to cause problems for any side in the league.

But, the Tractor Boys will start as favourites with the bookmakers, and it’s easy to see why when you look at how well they’ve played over the past few months.

And, writing in his prediction column, Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for a narrow away win.

“Watford took a point off Southampton at the weekend, but it was the type of draw that will feel like a win after scoring so late. They will be bouncing heading into this one.

“But so will Ipswich. That was a huge win at Middlesbrough, and another test passed as they continue to pursue promotion. I just cannot back against them right now. 1-2.”

Watford vs Ipswich is huge for both sides

We are entering a critical part of the season, and it’s clear that both these sides have their own objectives, as Watford look to secure a top six finish, and Ipswich will be desperate to stay in the top two.

Of course, there’s a lot of football to be played after this game, but this is a big fixture, and it will be a statement win for Watford if they can pick up the points. Similarly, some of Ipswich’s rivals will see this as a game they could slip up in, so it would be a great win for McKenna’s men, especially on the back of the display at Boro.