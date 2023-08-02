Highlights Pundit Don Goodman believes Leicester City will finish in the play-offs in the Championship next season, potentially challenging for automatic promotion.

Leicester have made impressive signings, including Conor Coady and Harry Winks, which will strengthen their squad.

However, there are concerns about the pressure and expectations on manager Enzo Maresca's side to deliver, as they will be considered strong contenders in the league.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, bringing to an end the club's illustrious nine-year stay in the top flight, during which they won the title, the FA Cup and played European football.

Leicester have lost a number of key players this summer, with James Maddison completing a £40 million move to Tottenham Hotspur and Harvey Barnes joining Newcastle United for a fee of around £39 million, while the likes of Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans have also departed.

However, new manager Enzo Maresca has been significantly backed in the transfer market, with the club bringing in Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mads Hermansen from Brondby, Stephy Mavididi from Montpellier and Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City.

The Foxes get their season underway when they host Coventry City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

What did Don Goodman say?

Goodman believes that after their strong summer recruitment, Leicester will finish at least in the top six and potentially the top two, but he has concerns about the pressure Maresca's side will be under to deliver.

"Definitely top six if not top two," Goodman told Football League World.

"I think they'll be excitement around 'Pep Guardiola's assistant' taking over the reins.

"They have already made some impressive signings, Conor Coady is an absolutely huge signing for them on and off the pitch.

"I can't emphasise that enough really, his leadership skills on and off the pitch will be a massive factor to why I'm saying they'll definitely be top six if not the top two.

"Harry Winks has the quality and there's plenty of players in that squad with Premier League experience.

"If the manager can mould them together then they will be a force no doubt.

"But they'll be a team where they'll be everyone's cup final, and they'll have that expectation and pressure of finishing at the top."

How will Leicester City perform in the Championship next season?

It is difficult to disagree with Goodman that the Foxes will be among the promotion contenders.

Goodman is right to praise Leicester's recruitment and Coady's leadership qualities will be invaluable in the dressing room, while he also has Championship promotion experience having won the title with Wolves in 2018.

Doyle was one of the division's best defenders during his loan spell at Coventry last season and if Winks can rediscover the form he showed early in his career at Spurs, he will be an outstanding addition, while Hermansen and Mavididi could also prove to be shrewd signings.

There are question marks over Maresca given his previous managerial struggles at Parma and there could be further exits from the club this summer with uncertainty over the futures of players such as Timothy Castagne, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

But it is likely the Foxes will strengthen further before the closure of the transfer window and they should challenge for promotion in the upcoming campaign.