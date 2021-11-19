‘They were giving me a bit of stick’ – Scott Malone speaks out on the goal he scored for Millwall against Derby County

Scott Malone bagged his first goal of the season in his side’s 1-1 draw with Derby and, with the player having formerly played for the Rams, he admitted to London News Online that he ‘did enjoy’ his goal.

The 30-year-old spent some time on loan with the Lions last season before joining Gary Rowett’s side on a permanent basis over the summer.

He’s since proven to be a mainstay in the team, featuring 15 times for the club so far this campaign and registering a goal and assist.

The winger though offers more than just goal contributions for Millwall – but he did admit to London News Online that he enjoyed putting the ball into the back of the net against Derby.

He said: “They were giving me a bit of stick, which is fair enough, and then I scored. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there, I was part of the play-off final squad.

“But it’s football, isn’t it? You take a bit and you give a bit. I did enjoy it. It was more the excitement of actually scoring a goal and getting off the mark in the league.”

Malone is certainly up and running now in the goal department – and the Lions will be hoping he can add more to his tally as the season goes on.

He should get the chance to as well, given that the 30-year-old is now a key player in the Lions side that is now hoping of getting a play-off place at the end of the current campaign.

He’ll likely get to against Middlesbrough this weekend and if he can contribute in attack as much as Jed Wallace, then it would certainly give his team a lot of help in achieving a top six place.

The Verdict

Scott Malone is experienced in the second tier and can certainly offer something extra to Millwall this year having joined them permanently. He looked bright on loan last year and is now able to kick on and get even better for the Lions this campaign.

Derby fans probably won’t have liked him putting one past them last time around. However, at the end of the day it won’t matter who Malone scores against – as long as he keeps bagging them on a regular basis.